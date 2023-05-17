May 17, 2023
Local News

Odenton Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

After a brief investigation, Maryland State Police have arrested an Odenton man on child pornography charges.

The suspect is identified as a 38-year-old male from Odenton, Maryland. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The suspect was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography; and was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing.

Beginning in March 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. According to a preliminary investigation, investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online. Further investigations led to the identification of the suspect in Anne Arundel County.

At about 6:20 a.m. today, members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI, served a search and seizure warrant at his residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files and the suspect was arrested at the scene. 

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

