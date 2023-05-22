May 22, 2023
Local News

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Galesville Crash

A 34-year-old woman from Glen Burnie died at the scene after her motorcycle crashed head-on into an oncoming pickup truck.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 9:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 4500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Galesville.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on Muddy Creek Road, and a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling northbound. The motorcyclist crossed the center line into the northbound lane while attempting to pass another southbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jennifer McDermott, 34, of Glen Burnie, could not avoid striking the front of the Toyota and was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

