Mother Dave Has A Brand New Tiki Bar!

Mother Dave, formally known as Dave Rather, owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grille has been busy this spring and has spent the past few months building an incredible Tiki Bar behind Mother’s.

It’s a large fenced-in area with picnic tables, a full bar with fresh fruit crushes, a small stage for your favorite live music, cornhole boards, outdoor games, fire pits, and some great lounge seating.

The area will open on Friday, May 26th. It will quickly become THE place to hang out for the summer evenings. The hours (for now) will be 5 pm to 10 pm during the week, noon to 10 pm on Saturdays and noon to 9 pm on Sundays, weather permitting. There is no need to fight bridge or beach traffic when Mother’s Peninsula Grille is conveniently located in Arnold, MD, and has all the free parking you could need (for cars–boats not allowed unless on a trailer) and a great menu from their scratch kitchen!

Dave Rather said, “We’re just excited to expand our outdoor area with the announcement of Mothers Tiki bar. We wanted to offer an area for people to eat, drink, play, and relax outside.”

As to the menu, you can expect a changing menu daily which will be different than the inside menu. Of course, there will be plenty of beers, crushes, and craft cocktails.

So, the next time you are looking for a night out– check out the new Tiki Bar at Mother’s!

