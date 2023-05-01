May 1, 2023
Police-Fire

Meade High School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault of Student

After a 3-month investigation, a teacher at Meade High School has been arrested and charged with several sex offenses and sexual assault of a student.

On January 26, 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of an alleged sex offense between a female student at Meade High School and a male teacher. According to the victim, the suspect touched her “private and intimate areas” over and under her clothing while in the school building.

The victim made a report, and an investigation was immediately launched.

Immediately upon being notified of the allegations, the school system removed the teacher, identified as Manuel Navarro-Montero, from the school. On April 26, 2023, detectives applied for and received charges against the suspect and he was arrested on May 1, 2023.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information on this or other potential cases to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The school sent a note home to parents advising of the arrest and the availability of counseling and resources.

PHOTOS: May Day in Annapolis 2023
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

