Mayo Elementary Wins Green Flag Award from National Wildlife Federation

Mayo Elementary School has become the first elementary school and just the second county public school to earn a prestigious Green Flag Award, the highest honor bestowed by the National Wildlife Federation’s Eco-Schools USA program.

Students and staff looked on excitedly at an assembly today as officials presented the school with its flag. The award goes to schools that show exceptional achievement in educating for sustainability, improving the environmental footprint of the school grounds, facility and curriculum. Broadneck High School is the only other county school to earn the award.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this award,” Mayo Elementary School Principal Lenora Fox said. “It is a tribute to the combined work of our students, staff, and community who work together to create better spaces in which everyone can live and work.”

With more than 5,500 schools in all 50 states, the Eco-Schools USA program is based on the commitment and work of student-driven teams dedicated to issues such as reducing waste and consumption, climate resiliency, and environmental justice using audits, action plans, and other educational resources.

“National Wildlife Federation and Eco-Schools USA are proud of the example set by Mayo Elementary School,” said Elizabeth Soper, Senior Director of K-12 Education Programs for Eco-Schools. “This award demonstrates not only a commitment to sustainability and environmental literacy for students and faculty, but as well, recognition by the school community that environment-based education supports and provides an effective approach to student learning and leadership.”

To receive the Green Flag, Mayo’s students and faculty tackled a host of sustainability initiatives that began with forming an Eco-Action team; auditing environmental focus areas; and engaging and building community. These steps led to These steps led to a reduction in waste through the school-wide recycling program and the installation of a garden which supports biodiversity. The projects were designed to raise environmental awareness, connect students to the natural world, improve the school’s environmental footprint, and increase student engagement.

To learn more about Eco-Schools USA, click here.

