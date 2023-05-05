May 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 64 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
K9s Jackson and Maddy to Get New Armored Vests The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week Three Teens Rob Kiosk, Assault Employee at Westfield Annapolis Odenton Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Man Dies in Early Morning Glen Burnie Fire
Police-Fire

Man Dies in Early Morning Glen Burnie Fire

Anne Arundel County has experienced the second fire fatality in as many days.

Just after 6:00 am on Friday, May 5, 2023, a passerby called 911 reporting smoke from a home at 410 Summit Avenue in Glen Burnie.

When firefighters from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on the scene, they were met with a single-family 1-story home fully involved with fire and smoke. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and located one adult male during their initial search of the residence. The unidentified adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Medical Examiners’ office is investigating the cause of death. This is the second fire-related death in Anne Arundel County in 2023. On May 3, 2023, John Billing died in a Pasadena house fire.

IT took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigation is actively investigating the cause of the fire. Fire Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased male. Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 240-539-8120.

Previous Article

LAST CHANCE: Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets are On Sale Now!

 Next Article

Odenton Man Killed in Early Morning Crash
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Tides Tunes

Tides Tunes

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu