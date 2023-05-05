Man Dies in Early Morning Glen Burnie Fire

Anne Arundel County has experienced the second fire fatality in as many days.

Just after 6:00 am on Friday, May 5, 2023, a passerby called 911 reporting smoke from a home at 410 Summit Avenue in Glen Burnie.

When firefighters from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on the scene, they were met with a single-family 1-story home fully involved with fire and smoke. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and located one adult male during their initial search of the residence. The unidentified adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Medical Examiners’ office is investigating the cause of death. This is the second fire-related death in Anne Arundel County in 2023. On May 3, 2023, John Billing died in a Pasadena house fire.

IT took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigation is actively investigating the cause of the fire. Fire Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased male. Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 240-539-8120.

