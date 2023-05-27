Local Business Spotlight: Party Boat Annapolis

Growing up on the water in Anne Arundel County, it was only natural that Trevor Hardman would find a way to open a business on the water! Enter Party Boat Annapolis!

The first-ever pedal-powered boat is plying the waters of Annapolis Harbor, Back and Spa Creeks. It is BYOB (if you like), pedaling is optional (they have a small motor), but fun is guaranteed.

There is no better way to see Annapolis than by boat, and Party Boat Annapolis gets you up close and personal. It’s perfect for visitors, kids’ birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and more.

Have a listen!

