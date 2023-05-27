May 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 75 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash Local Business Spotlight: Party Boat Annapolis Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ on June 24th 3 Top Sweepstakes Casinos That Offer Real Money Games Genshin Beginner’s Guide: Your Gateway to Teyvat
Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: Party Boat Annapolis

Growing up on the water in Anne Arundel County, it was only natural that Trevor Hardman would find a way to open a business on the water! Enter Party Boat Annapolis!

The first-ever pedal-powered boat is plying the waters of Annapolis Harbor, Back and Spa Creeks. It is BYOB (if you like), pedaling is optional (they have a small motor), but fun is guaranteed.

There is no better way to see Annapolis than by boat, and Party Boat Annapolis gets you up close and personal. It’s perfect for visitors, kids’ birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and more.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ on June 24th

 Next Article

Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu