May 13, 2023
Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: Intrinsic

Intrinsic. In general terms, it means “essential;” but for Chris Ruggieri, it is the logical name for his marine company. 

In a most basic sense, Intrinsic is a boat dealer–new and pre-owned. When in reality, it is a lot more, and as the name implies, Chris wants his company to be intrinsic to the whole experience of boat ownership. 

From sales to service to advice, and yes, even provisioning. Chris and his team aim to be the single source for their customers’ boating needs. 

And judging from how the company started, and how it has grown, it seems like they are doing a pretty good job!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

