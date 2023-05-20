Local Business Spotlight: details and design

Amanda Chando is a stickler for details. She is also a maven when it comes to design. So, it is no surprise that she has a relatively new (and fastly expanding) business called details and design.

Fresh out of college and working in NY in the shoe industry, Amanda forged her love for, and curated a knack for fashion and design. After moving to Maryland, she realized burgeoning Annapolis was the perfect place to set up a small shop (or shoppe) on Fourth Street in Eastport. And shortly after that, she realized that not only could she sell home goods in the shoppe, but the demand was there for custom interior home design.

A new studio has opened around the corner, and the design part of details and design is creating beautiful spaces all over Maryland, Delaware, DC, and parts of Virginia. Quite a story that is still evolving!

