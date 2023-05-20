May 20, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: details and design

Amanda Chando is a stickler for details. She is also a maven when it comes to design. So, it is no surprise that she has a relatively new (and fastly expanding) business called details and design.

Fresh out of college and working in NY in the shoe industry, Amanda forged her love for, and curated a knack for fashion and design. After moving to Maryland, she realized burgeoning Annapolis was the perfect place to set up a small shop (or shoppe) on Fourth Street in Eastport. And shortly after that, she realized that not only could she sell home goods in the shoppe, but the demand was there for custom interior home design.

A new studio has opened around the corner, and the design part of details and design is creating beautiful spaces all over Maryland, Delaware, DC, and parts of Virginia. Quite a story that is still evolving!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

