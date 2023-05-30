Live! Casino & Hotel Racks Up Dining Awards from Casino Player’s Magazine

May 31, 2023
The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland made a splash in the casino industry with its win of Best Overall Dining, along with 13 other first-place wins, by readers of the leading national gaming industry publication Casino Player Magazine.

The region’s top-rated luxury gaming and entertainment destination dominated the Maryland casino category, claiming 14 top prizes, including Best Steakhouse for The Prime Rib, Best Happy Hour, and Best Late Night Dining.

“Our guests expect a one-of-a-kind experience each time they visit our property, including a diverse selection of dining and nightlife activities, so we are truly grateful to receive 14 top honors for our restaurants and event venue by Casino Player Magazine readers,” said Ryan Eller, General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “With so many other restaurants, bars and event venues in the area, having our guests vote for us year after year as the best in dining and nightlife reinforces our mission to offer the most exciting and memorable experience for our guests.”

The magazine’s annual “Best of Dining & Nightlife” Awards encourages readers to vote for their favorite dining and entertainment amenities at casinos nationwide. For the past decade, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has consistently taken the lead for most major categories. 

This year, readers gave Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland top honors for: 

  • Best Overall Dining 
  • Best Steakhouse: The Prime Rib 
  • Best Asian: Luk Fu 
  • Best Sushi: Luk Fu 
  • Best Burger Joint: Sports & Social Maryland
  • Best Deli: Morty’s Delicatessen  
  • Best Coffee Shop: Luckies
  • Best Desserts: Luckies 
  • Best Romantic Restaurant: The Prime Rib 
  • Best Late-Night Dining: David’s Restaurant & Bar 
  • Best Sports Bar: Sports & Social Maryland
  • Best Bartenders: David’s Restaurant & Bar
  • Best Place to See a Concert: The HALL at Live! 
  • Best Happy Hour: Sports & Social Maryland

For information about Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, visit maryland.livecasinohotel.com.

Spring Boat Shows a Resounding Success

