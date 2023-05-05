Liquor Mart & Deli Sold

Liquor Mart & Deli, Inc., a beloved staple of the Annapolis community, has changed ownership after 42 years of successful family-owned operations. Hyatt Commercial, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, was engaged by the owners to facilitate the disposition of their business located at 100 Defense Highway in Annapolis.

Hyatt Commercial’s Cecil Cummins was tasked with finding a buyer for Liquor Mart & Deli without allowing news of the sale to become public. After receiving multiple proposals, a buyer was selected, and the business acquisition was officially closed on April 28th, 2023.

Amy Applestein, a representative for the family that sold the business, expressed bittersweet joy in announcing the change in ownership. She thanked the Annapolis community, Kenny Schwartz, the incredibly hard-working owner, Rick Williams, the fantastic manager for over 42 years, the dedicated staff, and the loyal customers who have made Liquor Mart & Deli a part of their lives.

The new owners take the helm of Liquor Mart & Deli with a plan to continue to serve the Annapolis community as a landmark across the street from the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

In an April 23rd Facebook post, Amy dropped the news.

Eye On Annapolis spotlighted Amy and Liquor Mart & Deli in a Local Business Spotlight. Have a listen.

