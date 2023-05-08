Liquified Creative Wins Award for 2022 Annapolis Pride Campaign

Liquified Creative recently received two prestigious awards in the 2023 Indigo Design Awards for its creative work for the 2022 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival.

The Indigo Design Awards promote global creativity by recognizing unique projects in graphic design, digital, mobile, and game design every year. Their Design for Social Change category not only highlights efforts that drive the design industry forward but also drives impact and advance social issues.

Winning a Gold in the Merchandise Design for Social Change and a Silver in Poster and Brochure Design for Social Change, the design was led by one of the agency’s graphic designers, Kendall Brandt, along with the non-profit organization Annapolis Pride.

Brandt said, “I was thrilled to witness my design’s positive impact on our community, especially in highlighting the significance of the Annapolis Pride Event. I feel honored to have received both awards, especially considering the underlying concept of community as it relates to graphic design.”

Shawn Noratel, Liquified’s Creative Director, said, “Being announced as one of the winners by the reputable and respected members of the jury in this competition certainly helps fuel our drive to continue doing what we’re passionate about – creating impactful design that helps drive meaningful change.”

To find out more about the 2023 Indigo Design Awards and see winners from other categories, visit https://www.indigoaward.com/winners.

