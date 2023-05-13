May 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Local Business Spotlight: Intrinsic Lex Birney Steps Aside as The Brick Companies CEO, Co-CEOs Named Despite Early Lead, Baysox Drop Another Game to Senators Six Major Benefits of Investing in Maryland Commercial Real Estate Leadership Anne Arundel: Opioid Crossroads – Moving Forward A Roundtable Event
Business

Lex Birney Steps Aside as The Brick Companies CEO, Co-CEOs Named

The Brick Companies (TBC) announced a significant leadership transition earlier this month. Lex Birney, who has been with the company since 1989 and has served as Managing General Partner and Chief Executive Officer since 1998, will step down as CEO. Julie Natoli and Joan Renner will succeed Birney, jointly leading the company as Co-CEOs.  

Birney will continue to support the company as Senior Advisor and Managing General Partner, a role that will allow him to share his 30 years of experience and mentorship with the new leaders. The transition highlights The Brick Companies’ (TBC) commitment to a seamless leadership change while maintaining its focus on sustainable ownership and management of commercial and recreational properties in the Baltimore/Washington region. 

Natoli and Renner expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Co-CEOs, “It is a great honor to be named the next Co-CEOs of The Brick Companies. We want to thank Lex and the General Partners for their faith in our ability to lead the company.”  

Both Renner and Natoli have extensive experience and have held various leadership positions within the company. Julie Natoli has been with TBC since 1994 and has served in multiple roles, most recently as Principal. Natoli’s investment analysis, risk management, and asset management expertise will be crucial to the company’s future growth and success. Her recent completion of Leadership Maryland’s program and extensive board experience exemplifies her commitment to TBC and the wider community. 

Joan Renner, who joined the company in 2001, has been Chief Financial Officer since 2003. Her extensive experience in finance and accounting, coupled with her deep understanding of TBC’s operations, makes her an invaluable asset in the company’s new leadership structure. Renner’s commitment to community service and involvement with several boards and organizations demonstrates her leadership capabilities. 

The new leaders are committed to maintaining a varied range of investments, “TBC is and always will be grounded in the ownership of real estate, and we will ensure that we have a diverse mix of businesses to thrive.” 

As Co-CEOs, Natoli and Renner plan to continue TBC’s tradition of giving back to the community and environmental stewardship. They will work closely with the TBC Foundation Board and establish “Good Works Ambassadors” at their facilities to foster stronger connections with the local community. 

As Lex Birney embarks on a new adventure, The Brick Companies expresses its profound gratitude for his years of dedicated service and visionary leadership. Natoli and Renner are excited and energized to lead TBC and its exceptional employees, carrying on its legacy of excellence for over 130 years. 

Previous Article

Despite Early Lead, Baysox Drop Another Game to Senators

 Next Article

Local Business Spotlight: Intrinsic

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu