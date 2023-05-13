Lex Birney Steps Aside as The Brick Companies CEO, Co-CEOs Named

The Brick Companies (TBC) announced a significant leadership transition earlier this month. Lex Birney, who has been with the company since 1989 and has served as Managing General Partner and Chief Executive Officer since 1998, will step down as CEO. Julie Natoli and Joan Renner will succeed Birney, jointly leading the company as Co-CEOs.

Birney will continue to support the company as Senior Advisor and Managing General Partner, a role that will allow him to share his 30 years of experience and mentorship with the new leaders. The transition highlights The Brick Companies’ (TBC) commitment to a seamless leadership change while maintaining its focus on sustainable ownership and management of commercial and recreational properties in the Baltimore/Washington region.

Natoli and Renner expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Co-CEOs, “It is a great honor to be named the next Co-CEOs of The Brick Companies. We want to thank Lex and the General Partners for their faith in our ability to lead the company.”

Both Renner and Natoli have extensive experience and have held various leadership positions within the company. Julie Natoli has been with TBC since 1994 and has served in multiple roles, most recently as Principal. Natoli’s investment analysis, risk management, and asset management expertise will be crucial to the company’s future growth and success. Her recent completion of Leadership Maryland’s program and extensive board experience exemplifies her commitment to TBC and the wider community.

Joan Renner, who joined the company in 2001, has been Chief Financial Officer since 2003. Her extensive experience in finance and accounting, coupled with her deep understanding of TBC’s operations, makes her an invaluable asset in the company’s new leadership structure. Renner’s commitment to community service and involvement with several boards and organizations demonstrates her leadership capabilities.

The new leaders are committed to maintaining a varied range of investments, “TBC is and always will be grounded in the ownership of real estate, and we will ensure that we have a diverse mix of businesses to thrive.”

As Co-CEOs, Natoli and Renner plan to continue TBC’s tradition of giving back to the community and environmental stewardship. They will work closely with the TBC Foundation Board and establish “Good Works Ambassadors” at their facilities to foster stronger connections with the local community.

As Lex Birney embarks on a new adventure, The Brick Companies expresses its profound gratitude for his years of dedicated service and visionary leadership. Natoli and Renner are excited and energized to lead TBC and its exceptional employees, carrying on its legacy of excellence for over 130 years.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

