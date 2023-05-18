Legally Armed Subject Walking Near Schools and Bus Stops

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has received numerous calls for service involving an armed subject in a residential community in Severn.

The armed subject is reported to walk on public property near and past school bus stops, occasionally talking with children.

Officers have contacted the subject, who is not a prohibited possessor, and the long gun in question is permitted under the Maryland open carry laws.

The police department has been in constant contact with Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers are in the area to help ease growing concerns between students and parents alike.

