Learning to Ride: The Right Way 

So you just spotted your neighbor on a motorcycle speeding down the lanes of your neighborhood and having the time of their life? Oh, and you want to have that kind of fun too? But unfortunately, you either don’t have a driving license or don’t know how to drive. This post covers all the details and the proper ways to get your hands on your favorite vehicle.

Confidence matters

Whatever you do, you should have command in your field of interest. If you doubt anything you do beforehand, it will only ruin it and stop you from taking a step forward. It is, therefore, important that you be vigilant and confident in whatever you do, be it gardening, riding a horse, or something as interesting as driving a car or riding a motorcycle. Once you have grasped a full idea of what you have to spark your ambition towards, no one can stop you from achieving what you want.

Credentials for riding a motorcycle

This one might seem easy, but it is slightly trickier. Certain paperwork needs to be done before getting your hands on the steering wheel, such as getting your driving license. Getting your motorcycle driving license also requires passing the motorcycle theory test. You can book your theory test after getting your provisional motorcycle license. The theory test consists of the following portions:

MCQs

This section consists of 50 questions; you are required to get 43 correct to pass in 57 minutes. If you are uncertain about which option to choose, you have the option to flag it, and you can come back to it later, when you are done with your test. There is a gap of 3 minutes before the HPT test begins.

HPT test

This one is video-based. You will be shown a video on the screen. You score 5 points for each correct answer. Click the mouse as soon as you notice the danger developing to earn a high score.

If you click and make a mistake, you don’t lose points. Nevertheless, you won’t receive any points if you click repeatedly or in a particular pattern.

There is only one shot in every clip. You are unable to go back and edit your submissions.

Practice, practice, and more practice!

Your motorcycle riding will require a lot of practice since it is usually a two-wheeled vehicle and requires balancing and other stuff. But as challenging as it sounds, this is super fun. Motorcycles are swifter and easier to handle than cars. You would need to practice riding even after you get your license.

Prepare for your motorcycle theory test.

You should be confident enough to pass the test; for that, you must prepare the best for your test. You can prepare by consulting books and sites online. There are certain books such as, “The Official Highway Code”, “Official DVSA Guide To Riding- the essential skills” & “Know Your Traffic Signs”

Utilize each of these books to help you study for the exam. Several products include question papers, but these aren’t the same as the ones on the real test. You must understand the reasoning behind the correct answers rather than simply memorizing them.

Do not fear asking for support

As a trainee or even a professional, you should never be ashamed to ask for help. You can take help from any trusted person who you believe will guide you in the right direction. Do not give it a second thought before asking questions. You can always take aid from people you know who have been riding or driving for years. You could even take lessons from a close friend, relative, or anyone, but it is mandatory that they have a license for at least 3 years. Nonetheless, it is still advised that you take lessons from a proper instructor, as they have the proper knowledge of what actually comes on the test.

Be very sightful of the road signs and safety measures.

Be very cautious when you are out on the road with your motorcycle. As a rider, you must know all the road signs and what they mean. You must stop at the traffic lights, obey traffic laws, and be very careful about speed limits and road signs. You must know when to use the brake, the lights, the mirrors, etc. You must also know when to switch lanes, when to use the horn, and always wear a helmet while riding. You must always keep your license with you at all times.

Practice on a vehicle you know too well

It is suggested that you practice riding the vehicle you know everything about, including how its brakes work, the adjustment of the mirror, and the amount of fuel it requires. Keep your vehicle well-maintained and upgraded.

Take the motorcycle theory test as a normal test

Consider the motorcycle theory test like any other test. Do not panic. Take a good 8 hours of sleep before your test. Stay well-hydrated and ready. Do not stress about whether you will pass it or not. Stay relaxed, go for a walk in the park, or simply listen to music; it will boost your adrenaline and make you feel energetic. Do not stay up late the night before your exam. You might get sleepy the other day, affecting your performance on the test. Reach your test center a few minutes before time so that you get adjusted to the environment around you.

Be very careful of the passengers that you carry.

As a motorcycle rider, you must consider that you must take care of the way you ride if you are carrying passengers while riding. Your utmost duty is to ride safely and with great caution, considering the road rules and speed limit.

Conclusion

This article will get you there if you want to ride a motorcycle. We have covered the essential guides to riding, the requirements to fulfill when you give your motorcycle theory test, and the important information a motorcyclist must know before setting off on their journey!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

