Leapfrog Gives AAMC an “A” for Patient Safety

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis has received high marks by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for providing patients with high-quality, safe care.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023. LHAAMC has earned ‘Straight A’s” for every grading cycle since 2018, and according to Leapfrog, is the only hospital in Maryland to earn this prestigious distinction. “It is an enormous accomplishment for our hospital to be consistently recognized nationally for providing safe and reliable care to our communities,” said Sherry Perkins, president of LHAAMC. “Congratulations to our team of caregivers and volunteers for your unwavering pursuit of excellence to keep patients safe from infections, injuries and medical errors.”

Luminis Health is committed to using best practices that ensure quality, safety and accountability. Patient safety is a top priority and is part of the overall culture as reflected through safety meetings, rounds, learning opportunities for clinical staff and hearing directly from patients. We work closely with the health system’s Patient Family Advisors, made up of staff and community members, who share concerns and possible solutions.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, full transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

