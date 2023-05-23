May 23, 2023
Life In The Area

Leadership Anne Arundel: Opioid Crossroads – Moving Forward A Roundtable Event

Leadership Anne Arundel invites LAA Members and the community to attend a dynamic and thought-provoking discussion on how the county and private organizations are supporting communities impacted by opioids. 

“Opioid Crossroads – Moving Forward”, a Community Leadership Roundtable Event 

  • When: Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 8:00am – 10:00am 
  • Where: Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, 1410 West St., Annapolis, Maryland  21401 

Leadership Anne Arundel will present a Community Leadership Roundtable discussion with legal, crisis response, and treatment professionals moderated by Tonii Gedin, Acting Arundel County Health Officer, on how the county and private organizations are supporting communities impacted by opioids. 

Moderator:  

  • Tonii Gedin, FLG22, RN, DNP, Acting Health Officer, Anne Arundel County Department of Health 

Panel Participants: 

  • Anne Colt Leitess, State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County 
  • Jen Corbin, Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency’s Crisis Response System 
  • Jessie Dunleavy, Drug Reform Advocate, Author – “Cover My Dreams in Ink” 
  • Danny Watkins, FLG22, Danny Watkins, Sr. Director, Behavioral Health Nursing and Operations, Anne Arundel Medical Center 
  • Nick Colvin, Luminis Health Pathways, Author – “A Mother’s Man” 

Registration:  Advanced Registration Required – No Walk-ins 

  • Free for LAA Members 
  • $25 Non-Members/Community at Large 

For online registration, visit https://leadershipaa.org&nbsp;

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Rams Head On Stage?

