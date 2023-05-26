Key’s Isabel Littmann Receives $5,000 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship

Key School senior Isabel Littmann has received the 2023 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship. The $5,000 award is given each year through the Scholarships for Scholars program to a high school senior who has displayed the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in marketing or media.

“During her time at Key School, Isabel has demonstrated solid writing and research skills — important tools for a successful journalist,” said Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby Marketing. “She has also been steadfast in giving back to the community through volunteering her time and talent. We are proud that this scholarship will help her take the next step to prepare for her career.”

Littmann plans to study Journalism and Mass Communication at George Washington University. She honed her skills at Key School by editing the school newspaper and yearbook. She also conducted an independent study program that involved researching and writing about the beaches used by Annapolis’ African-American population in segregated times.

Littmann served as captain and choreographer for her school’s dance activity, and played lacrosse and volleyball. She also led food drives, raised money for charitable causes, and volunteered as a creative movement specialist at a local nonprofit that serves people with Down syndrome.

Scholarships for Scholars, Inc., awards scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors who are Anne Arundel County residents, have demonstrated exceptional abilities in specific disciplines, and have contributed to their schools and to the community at large.

