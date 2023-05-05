May 5, 2023
K9s Jackson and Maddy to Get New Armored Vests

Annapolis Fire Marshal’s Office K9s Jackson and Maddy will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Jackson’s vest is sponsored by George Trever and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift protection provided by Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.” K9 Maddy’s vest is sponsored by Denise Nading and will be embroidered with the sentiment ” In memory of Mel Nading Pilot of Hero 1″. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers in the U.S. is custom-fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,043 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s  with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interests in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information. lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718. 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

