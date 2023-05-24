May 24, 2023
Daily News Brief | May 24, 2023
In The Vane Of Chuck Berry

AMFM‘s latest show will feature Chuck Berry. On June 19, 2023, the local arts benefactor will return their wildly popular “In The Vane Of” show to Rams Head On Stage.

The “In the Vane of” series is a concept that mixes the familiarity of your favorite songs along with new tunes inspired by a featured legendary artist or genre. Local musicians donate their time and perform one cover of the featured artist, and then one more original…in the vane of!

Tickets are on sale now!

You can expect to see some incredible music from:

  • Big Money  
  • Brandon Hardesty
  • Angie Miller
  • Dean Rosenthal
  • Befuddlers
  • Brendan McNulty
  • Doc Pine & the Respect He Deserves
  • Jimmy & the Blue Dogs
  • Dave Chappell
  • Johnny Monet
  • Michael McHenry
  • Wheelhouse
  • Dan Heely

All proceeds support Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc

AMFM is a non-profit organization created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance that leaves them unable to perform. This fund acts as an emergency relief fund for lost income. Additionally, AMFM provides scholarships for young Annapolis musicians through the Tim King Scholarship Fund.

Education Interrupted by COVID? MHEC Has Some Money to Complete It!

