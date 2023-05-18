May 19, 2023
IMPOSSIBLE: ArtFarm Studios is NINE YEARS OLD!!

Annapolis’ favorite art studio and creative event space ArtFarm Studios, located at 111 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, is excited to open its doors to show you the creative growth happening inside its studio! After nine years and a growing teaching roster of 40+ working artists, ArtFarm prides itself in offering quality classes and workshops focusing on process, technique, and artist studies. 

May 21, 2023 | 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The studio open house is a great way to learn about their offerings for adults and children, kids’ summer camps, and open studio opportunities for artists. While in attendance, watch live demos from teaching artists, and view ArtFarm’s new performance stage. Resident artist Charles Lawrance (FinArt) will have his studio open with works for sale, including his popular “fish prints,” while Malcolm McFadden of Studio Sixfifteen will also demo beatmaking in his studio.

“We hear it time and time again, that folks really want to check out our space or make time for a class, and this is the time to do it! Over the years we’ve learned that art is as essential in life as eating and exercising, and we are passionate about bringing art and creativity into more people’s lives and improving the overall mind and spirit of our community” says Co-owner, Alison Harbaugh. 

“Alison and I always say that ArtFarm is like our second home! Our open house is a time when we invite you into our creative home and introduce you to all of the wonderful things we’ve been working on. Our goal is to make sure that the arts are accessible to our community and to connect with them beyond them taking classes in our space.” states Co-owner, Darin Gilliam.

Over the years we’ve learned that art is as essential in life as eating and exercising!

Alison Harbaugh, Co-Owner, ArtFarm Studios

Over the past year, ArtFarm Studio owners Alison Harbaugh and Darin Gilliam have grown their business model with the addition of AND Creative, parent company to ArtFarm Studios and the proud owner and producer of Annapolis Arts Week. Through AND Creative, Alison & Darin act as facilitators of the arts, producing visual stories through creative direction, curation, and exhibit management.

With the growth of their businesses, they are welcoming the community into ArtFarm to see and hear what the buzz is all about. 

Join them for an afternoon of sips and snacks, great tunes by our resident DJs and new artwork and merchandise for sale in their updated on-site shop!

Annapolis Furniture and Interior Design Trends 

