HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation to Host Second Annual Gala on June 24th

The HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation is excited to announce its upcoming benefit gala, starring David Carlin King and The Gold Diamond Band. Set to take place on June 24th from 6:30-10:30 PM at The Byzantium Event and Conference Center; this event will offer attendees a fabulous night of dinner and drinks, complete with a live performance of Neil Diamond’s iconic hits, all in support of an important cause. 

David Carlin King, vocalist, pianist, composer, and arranger, is one of America’s premier talents. Mr. King has performed both in the United States and in 29 countries around the world as a solo artist and as a member of various performing tours. He has shared the stage with such greats as John Fogarty, Joe Perry, Winton Marsalis, Roberta Flack, Judy Collins, and an impressive list of many more. He has also performed for US Presidents and Foreign Dignitaries. 

For the upcoming Benefit Gala, Mr. King brings to the stage a Diamond studded tribute to the Solitary Man himself, Neil Diamond. In a show that is full of Diamond’s hit songs, guests will enjoy favorites such as Hello, Love on the Rocks and Brother Love as Mr. King takes a musical adventure through some of the biggest hits of our time.

“We are excited to host this event and unite our community in support of members of the military who have been affected by sexual assault and suicide,” stated Betty Buck, Founder of HM2 Buck For Hope. “Our mission is to take any necessary steps to protect our brave servicemen and women, and this gala presents a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness.”

By attending, guests will enjoy a night of celebration and hope, knowing their contributions make a meaningful difference.

To purchase tickets, or learn about available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.hm2buckforhope.com/gala/

