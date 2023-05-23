Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Rams Head On Stage?

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Dry Reef (Opening Act for The Wailers)
Sunday, September 10
8pm | $49.50
Lita Ford
Sunday, September 24
7pm | $65
The Australian Bee Gees
Monday, September 25
7:30pm | $48.50
Mac McAnally
Thursday, December 14
8pm | $55
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/24 Neal Francis w. Kendra Morris
05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh
05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)
05/27 Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO
05/28 Kendall Street Company
05/30 PRS Eightlock
05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights
06/02 Avery*Sunshine
06/03 Drag Brunch Pride Edition
06/03 The Arcadian Wild
06/03 Rams Head Presents Leonid & Friends at Maryland Hall
06/04 The All Star Purple Party Prince Tribute
06/04 Rams Head Presents Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Maryland Hall
06/06 Dave Mason Band
06/07 Robert Randolph Band
06/08 Blue Miracle
06/09 Over The Rhine
06/09 Rams Head Presents Little River Band at Maryland Hall
06/10 Marcus Miller
06/11 Nancy Wilson’s Heart
06/13 Suede
06/13 Rams Head Presents Toad The Wet Sprocket w. Pressing Strings at Maryland Hall
06/14 Pat Travers Band
06/16 + 17 The Bacon Brothers
06/18 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
06/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Chuck Berry
06/20 Jimmie Vaughan
06/21 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
06/22 Spyro Gyra
06/23 + 24 Marc Broussard
06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles
06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall
06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall
06/28 Ally Venable
06/29 Malina Moye
06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Steve Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan
