FINAL WEEKEND: Compass Rose Theater Presents The Wizard of Oz

Compass Rose Theater, an award-winning and critically acclaimed professional theater and nonprofit teaching company in Annapolis, today announced the cast for its upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. The show will run April 14 – May 21, 2023, in Maryland Hall, directed by Compass Rose Theater’s founder Lucinda Merry-Browne.

The Wizard of Oz, a musical family favorite, follows the story of Dorothy Gale, who runs away after a threat to take away Dorothy’s beloved dog, Toto, and she feels her family doesn’t understand or care about her. Dorothy begins dreaming about a place “somewhere over the rainbow” where “troubles melt like lemon drops” when she is swept up in a Tornado and lands in a magical place called Oz. Dorothy meets a host of unusual characters, including Munchkins, a Scarecrow, Tinman, Cowardly Lion, and Glinda, the Good Witch. But she has to overcome the threats of the Wicked Witch of the West, flying monkeys, guards, and dancing Jitterbugs. Throughout the tale, Dorothy and her friends reveal some of life’s most important lessons, including realizing what matters most.

“The central theme of The Wizard of Oz is that the love of home and family is more important than we know. If we have realized anything during the pandemic, it is this truth,” says Lucinda Merry-Browne, founder of Compass Rose Theater. “Like many theater companies surviving the shutdown, we’re thrilled to return to the stage and create live theater filled with the love of the art. We are grateful for the generous support of our community to continue bringing professional productions to theater lovers throughout Annapolis and beyond.”

Leading the cast is Ivy Van Wormer, a student from Indian Creek School in Maryland, playing Dorothy, joined by a professional cast, including New York-based Hunter Miles (The Scarecrow); Andy Collins (The Tin Man); Abigail Weinel (Aunt Em/The Cowardly Lion); Shelby Young (Wicked Witch of the West); Noelle Wiser (Glinda, Dorothy understudy); Greg Anderson (Uncle Henry/Guard); Matt Leyendecker (Professor Marvel/Oz); Lara Dugdale (Munchkin, Nikko, Winkie); Nilsson Benil (Munchkin, Winkie) and Shannon Benil (Professor Marvel/Oz/General understudy). Actors play multiple roles, such as Flying Monkeys, Winkies, Trees, Munchkins, and Jitterbugs.

“The mission of Compass Rose Theater includes having student actors in our plays who are compensated alongside the professional actors we hire. Our Dorothy, Glinda, and Munchkins are all talented students from our local area,” Merry-Browne added.

Since its founding in 2011, Compass Rose Theater has become an award-winning and critically acclaimed theater company, producing more than 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line and five Helen Hayes Award nominations.

Compass Rose Theater is in Maryland Hall at 801 Chase St, Third Floor, Annapolis, MD 21401. Tickets are available up until showtime while supplies last. Tickets are $25-$55 (offering under ten, students, and military/veterans discounts). Buy tickets at: www.CompassRoseTheater.org or call 410-980-6662.

The Artistic and Production Team includes Lucinda Merry-Browne (Director and Set Designer); Anita O’Conner (Music Director); Barbara Webber (Stage Manager); David Robbins (Accompanist); Lindsey Zetter (Choreographer); Brenda Lasher, Lydia Crooks (Costumers), Sherry Menage (Production Assistant); Marianne Meadows (Lighting Design); Joe Powell, Sr. (Set Construction); Shelby Young (Dance Captain); and, Stan Barouh. (Photographer).

TICKETS: Tickets for The Wizard of Oz are $25-$55 plus applicable fees. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Reduced prices are offered for kids under 10, students, seniors, and military/veterans. Tickets are available at www.compassrosetheater.org. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 410-980-6662.

PERFORMANCE DATES: Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. April 14 – May 21, 2023.

TRAVEL/PARKING: Compass Rose Theater is located at Maryland Hall, Third Floor, 801 Chase St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Free parking, including for disabled and EV, is on site. An elevator to the third floor is available for accessibility.

