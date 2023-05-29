Fantastic Negrito on Stage at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel & Maggie Rose
Saturday, July 1
8pm | $39.50
Fantastic Negrito: Film Screening, Q&A, Acoustic Performance
Thursday, August 3
8pm | $39.50
Deb Talan of The Weepies
Sunday, August 13
8pm | $20
*On Sale Friday, 5/19 at 11am
The Band of Heathens
- Lilly Hiatt
Wednesday, September 13
8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS
*On Sale Friday, 5/19 at 12pm
Dirty Names
Thursday, September 28
8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS
Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks
Sunday, October 29
8pm | $30
*On Sale Friday, 5/19 at 10am
The Samples
Friday, November 10
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/30 PRS Eightlock
05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights
06/02 Avery*Sunshine
06/03 Drag Brunch Pride Edition
06/03 The Arcadian Wild
06/03 Rams Head Presents Leonid & Friends at Maryland Hall
06/04 The All Star Purple Party Prince Tribute
06/04 Rams Head Presents Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Maryland Hall
06/06 Dave Mason Band
06/07 Robert Randolph Band
06/08 Blue Miracle (dance floor)
06/09 Over The Rhine
06/09 Rams Head Presents Little River Band at Maryland Hall
06/10 Marcus Miller
06/11 Nancy Wilson’s Heart
06/13 Suede
06/13 Rams Head Presents Toad The Wet Sprocket w. Pressing Strings at Maryland Hall
06/14 Pat Travers Band
06/16 + 17 The Bacon Brothers
06/18 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
06/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Chuck Berry
06/20 Jimmie Vaughan
06/21 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
06/22 Spyro Gyra
06/23 + 24 Marc Broussard
06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles
06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall
06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall
06/28 Ally Venable
06/29 Malina Moye
06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Steve Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan
