Fantastic Negrito on Stage at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel & Maggie Rose

Saturday, July 1

8pm | $39.50

Fantastic Negrito: Film Screening, Q&A, Acoustic Performance

Thursday, August 3

8pm | $39.50

Deb Talan of The Weepies

Sunday, August 13

8pm | $20

*On Sale Friday, 5/19 at 11am

The Band of Heathens

Lilly Hiatt

Wednesday, September 13

8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS

*On Sale Friday, 5/19 at 12pm

Dirty Names

Thursday, September 28

8pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS

Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

Sunday, October 29

8pm | $30

*On Sale Friday, 5/19 at 10am

The Samples

Friday, November 10

8pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/30 PRS Eightlock

05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights

06/02 Avery*Sunshine

06/03 Drag Brunch Pride Edition

06/03 The Arcadian Wild

06/03 Rams Head Presents Leonid & Friends at Maryland Hall

06/04 The All Star Purple Party Prince Tribute

06/04 Rams Head Presents Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at Maryland Hall

06/06 Dave Mason Band

06/07 Robert Randolph Band

06/08 Blue Miracle (dance floor)

06/09 Over The Rhine

06/09 Rams Head Presents Little River Band at Maryland Hall

06/10 Marcus Miller

06/11 Nancy Wilson’s Heart

06/13 Suede

06/13 Rams Head Presents Toad The Wet Sprocket w. Pressing Strings at Maryland Hall

06/14 Pat Travers Band

06/16 + 17 The Bacon Brothers

06/18 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

06/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Chuck Berry

06/20 Jimmie Vaughan

06/21 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

06/22 Spyro Gyra

06/23 + 24 Marc Broussard

06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles

06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall

06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall

06/28 Ally Venable

06/29 Malina Moye

06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Steve Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

