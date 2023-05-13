EYC Foundation’s Marine & Maritime Expo A Success with Future Leaders

On April 27th, the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation Marine and Maritime Career Expo brought together local high school students, job seekers, and industry leaders for a day of networking and exploring career opportunities. Hosted by the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation (EYCF) and Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the event was held at Bert Jabin Yacht Yard in Annapolis and featured a wide range of exhibitors from across the marine and maritime industries.

The Expo featured over 30 booths where students could connect with representatives from organizations such as the Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Military Sealift Command, and SUNY Maritime College, just to name a few. These organizations shared information about job opportunities, training programs, and the many benefits of pursuing a career in the marine and maritime industries. Multiple students received offers for summer jobs while attending the Expo.

“We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to host this event and connect future leaders with the many exciting opportunities available in the marine and maritime industries,” said Wendy Madden, Chair of the EYCF Marine & Maritime Career Expo. “These industries are vital to the economic health of our region, and we need talented, dedicated individuals to help us continue to grow and innovate.”

In addition to the exhibitor booths, the students had the opportunity to experience a working yacht yard during the busy spring season. Throughout the day students could tour businesses, observe boat launch demonstrations, and view a variety of sailboats and powerboats throughout the yard.

The event was a tremendous success, with students from six Anne Arundel County High Schools in attendance visiting the booths and connecting with industry experts. Thank you to our volunteers, marine & maritime organizations, local businesses, schools, and sponsors for bringing the event together. The EYCF Marine and Maritime Career Expo was a reminder of the incredible opportunities available in these industries and the importance of supporting and investing in the next generation of marine and maritime leaders.

For more information about the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation Marine and Maritime Career Expo, visit www.eycfoundation.org.

