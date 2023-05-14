Nowadays, many people all over the world enjoy playing online casino games. Aside from being fun to play, such games can keep you entertained for hours. That’s why these games are so highly sought-after, and that’s also one of the main reasons why there are so many online casino operators, in the first place.

But since the gambling market is so competitive, casino operators create unique bonuses to keep their customers engaged and returning for more. That said, the most common type of bonus is the deposit bonus which comes in different shapes and sizes. The type of deposit bonus depends on the operator and what they currently have to offer.

Keep in mind that online casinos may change their bonuses and other promotions to make things interesting, so if you don’t like the current bonus, you may find the next one more to your liking. So with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about different deposit bonuses.

No deposit vs. matching deposit bonus

The most common deposit bonuses are no deposit and matching deposit ones. As its name suggests, the no-deposit bonus is an offer provided to users who don’t make the first deposit but just sign up for the online casino. This type of bonus allows new players to try out different casino games and other services without investing any of their own money, to begin with.

On the other hand, matching deposit bonuses match your initial deposit up to a certain percentage, which can be anywhere from 50% to 400%, depending on the operator and their offer. To qualify for the offer, you must make a minimum first deposit, which can be as low as $1 and as high as the amount specified.

So, for example, an offer of a 100% matching deposit of up to $500 means you get up to additional $500 bonus funds to play with depending on how much you deposit upon opting in. But if you want to opt for the offer without depositing too much, you’ll have to pick a casino that allows you to deposit the least amount possible, usually just $1.

That said, you can always browse a list of 1 deposit casinos that will help you narrow down your search and make the most out of deposit offers without investing too much of your own money. All in all, deposit bonuses are a great way to try out a casino and its games for the first time, as you can either do it for free or have more bonus funds to extend your gaming session, which is a win-win situation for sure.

Deposit bonuses as welcome offers

The thing about deposit bonuses is that they often come as welcome offers. In other words, when creating an account at an online casino for the first time, you’ll be allowed to opt-in for the bonus offer or not, depending on your preferences, of course.

This is where deposit bonuses truly shine as they encourage new players to explore further. So whether you come across a no deposit or matching deposit bonus, you’ll have a chance to use the promotion to see if the casino meets your needs and expectations.

The fact is that bonus offers are entirely optional, so you don’t have to opt-in unless you want to. Deposit bonuses may also come up in weekly and monthly rotations when a casino has a special event or promotion. That means that even existing players can choose to opt for the bonus or not.

Wagering requirements for deposit bonuses

Every casino bonus, including the deposit bonuses, comes with wagering requirements. These are specific sets of requirements you must fulfill to withdraw your funds. The purpose of wagering requirements is to prevent money laundering and other fraudulent behavior.

Imagine if you could deposit $500 and get another $500 from the matching deposit so you immediately cash out and walk away. Casino operators would be out of business within a week. Hence the wagering requirements are in place, and they usually include wagering your bonus and often your deposit a certain amount of times during a specific time frame.

For instance, wagering requirements may be x40, meaning you must wager your bonus 40 times on selected games before you can cash out. The offer may last for 14 days, for example, so you have two weeks to meet those requirements or the bonus funds are forfeited. If you do meet the requirements in time, you’re free to withdraw any winnings you’ve accumulated while meeting the criteria.

Closing Words

Deposit bonuses are truly valuable offers that allow players to try out new casino games for free or extend their play with bonus funds from the offer. This is why deposit bonuses are the most popular and common types of bonuses provided by numerous casino operators worldwide.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

