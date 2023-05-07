Erie Sinks Baysox With Six Run Third Inning

Despite a three RBI performance from Billy Cook, which included a home run, the Bowie Baysox fell to the Erie SeaWolves by a 10-4 final on Saturday night, in part thanks to a six-run third inning.

Cook’s first RBI of the evening was part of a two-run bottom of the first for Bowie, as the Baysox jumped on SeaWolves starter Wilmer Flores. Zach Watson led off the frame by launching a solo home run on the first pitch any Baysox hitter saw. Coby Mayo and Cesar Prieto would single later in the frame, setting the stage for Cook to deliver an RBI single.

Bowie’s 2-0 lead would last until the top of the third. Erie would first cut into its deficit in the top of the second, via a solo home run from Jake Holton. However, after Baysox starter Peter Van Loon was lifted following two frames, while still working his way back after being struck by a line drive earlier in the season, right-hander Garrett Stallings entered for the third inning.

The SeaWolves would pounce on Stallings, to the tune of seven hits and six runs in the frame, as the right-hander was only able to record two outs in the process. Andrew Navigato led off the frame with a single before Colt Keith launched a two-run home run to give the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead. From there, five of the next six Erie batters would register hits on Stallings, with Grant Witherspoon, Ben Malgeri, and Daniel Cabrera each picking up an RBI. Right-hander Xavier Moore would eventually replace Stallings and walk the first two batters he would face – plating the sixth and final run of the third for the SeaWolves via Keith’s third RBI of the inning.

Erie would add on three more in the top of the fifth on a bases clearing double from Dillon Dingler to take a 10-2 lead. In total, Baysox arms surrendered nine walks and 11 hits on the evening.

Cook’s home run was cranked to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning after Prieto hit a bloop double down the left field line to open the frame. Cook has now homered twice in his last four games, driving in eight runs during that span. However, Bowie would not draw closer on the night, despite having two runners reach in the seventh and loading the bases in the ninth.

The loss drops the Baysox to 7-17 on the season. Bowie currently occupies last place in the Eastern League Southwest division. The Baysox will finish their six-game set with the SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at Prince George’s Stadium.

