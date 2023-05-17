Eric Lin of Severna Park Elected to be Next Student Member of the Board of Education

Eric Lin, a junior at Severna Park High School, has been elected by members of the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) to be the 2023-2024 student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education (SMOB).

The results were announced today on CRASC’s Instagram page, @CRASC_Online. Indu Bodala of Glen Burnie High School and Taryn Reinhart of Annapolis High School were the other finalists for the position.

Lin’s name will be forwarded to Gov. Wes Moore, who must make the formal appointment. He would succeed current SMOB Zachary McGrath, also of Severna Park High School, whose one-year term expires on June 30.

Lin said he plans to focus his work on getting more students involved in civic engagement and on advocacy for student representation and inclusion at all decision-making levels.

“I want to thank all the students that voted for me and instilled their trust in me to represent them on the Board of Education,” Lin said. “I am excited to begin working to make our schools better for all.”

Lin is currently CRASC’s Secretary of Communication. He also serves on the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Student Service Learning Leadership Team and as chair of the Anne Arundel County Youth Advisory Council’s Financial Literacy and Budget Committee.

Lin is treasurer of Severna Park High School Student Government Association and of the Class of 2024.

Upon appointment, Lin will become the 50th student member of the Board. He will be the 10th Severna Park High School student to serve on the Board. Students have held a seat on the Board since 1974, when Andover High School’s Jeffrey Robinson served in an advisory capacity. Anne Arundel’s student member has had full voting rights since 1975 and is the only member of a local school board in the nation to have that status.

If appointed, Lin would assume his seat on July 1, 2023.

