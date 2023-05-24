May 24, 2023
Education Interrupted by COVID? MHEC Has Some Money to Complete It!

COVID threw the world one big curve ball. Disrpution was the norm; and unfortunately, many people pursuing a college degree were detoured. The Maryland Higher Education Commission has realized this and has funds to help and it is worth your while to see if you qualify. It is never too late to get a degree; and now is a perfect time to finish what you started.

The Near Completer Grant provides financial assistance to Maryland residents who previously enrolled in a degree program but did not complete it, and now plan to re-enroll to earn their degree.

The first step? Create a free Maryland College Aid Processing System or MDCAPS profile!

Eligibility

The applicant must have previously attended a community college and:

  • earned at least 45 credit hours;
  • has a minimum grade point average of 2.0;
  • must be a Maryland resident who is eligible for in-state tuition; and
  • is not currently enrolled at a post-secondary institution. 

OR

The applicant must have previously attended a senior higher education institution and:

  • earned at least 90 credits toward a bachelor’s degree
  • has a minimum grade point average of 2.0
  • must be a Maryland resident who is eligible for in-state tuition
  • is not currently enrolled at a post-secondary institution

Keep in mind that if approved, this is a grant and other financial aid is likely available from the State or the Federal Government.

Here are your links to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)​ online or submit the Maryland State Financial Aid Application (MSFAA) online through MDCAPS.

