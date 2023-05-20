Eat Your Way Around Anne Arundel County With Community Action Agency

Eighteen restaurants from Anne Arundel County are sponsoring Community Action’s 3rd Taste of Anne Arundel. The Agency’s fundraiser is simple – purchase raffle tickets at $10 each for three chances to win gift cards from our sponsors while also supporting the mission of Community Action! Winning ticket holders can taste their way around Anne Arundel County!

For the third Taste of Anne Arundel raffle, our sponsoring restaurants represent locations throughout the county: Annapolis, North County, West County, Severna Park area, and South County. Dave and Busters, located at Arundel Mills, also contributed $300 in game cards to be distributed among our three lucky winners!

“We are pleased that eighteen local restaurants have chosen to support the Agency’s 3rd Taste of Anne Arundel,” said Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, CEO of the Community Action Agency. “All proceeds from the fundraiser will support our six programs, which serve 16,000 county residents annually.”

Participating restaurants include Arturo’s Trattoria, Ashling Kitchen, Blackwall Hitch, Café Mezzanotte, Galliano Italian Kitchen, Galway Bay, Garten, JesseJay’s Latin-Inspired Kitchen, Julep Southern Kitchen, Kitchen Klassifieds Café, Lemongrass, LEO Annapolis, Mutiny Scratch Kitchen, Old Stein Inn, Oscar’s Ale House, The Choptank, and The Hideaway.

The third place winner will receive $200 in gift cards, the second place consists $300 in gift cards, and the first place winner will take home $500+ in gift cards. The drawing for winners will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Raffle tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting: www.rallyup.com/tasteofannearundel3. Tickets can also be purchased by cash or check by contacting Ms. Snyder at [email protected] or 443.822.1167.

To learn more about the mission and programming of the Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County, please visit www.aaccaa.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

