May 5, 2023
Police-Fire

Double Triple Shooting in Annapolis

UPDATE 3: From Anne Arundel County Police

UPDATE 2: We have heard from Anne Arundel First Alert that this was a triple shooting and that all three have died.

UPDATE 1:

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 2700 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis.

Not many details are available, but there is one fatality and another victim with life-threatening injuries who was flown to a shock-trauma center for treatment.

This is just outside of the City Limits for Annapolis and is located in Anne Arundel County.

This story will be updated.

