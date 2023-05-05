Double Triple Shooting in Annapolis

UPDATE 3: From Anne Arundel County Police
UPDATE 2: We have heard from Anne Arundel First Alert that this was a triple shooting and that all three have died.
UPDATE 1:
The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 2700 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis.
Not many details are available, but there is one fatality and another victim with life-threatening injuries who was flown to a shock-trauma center for treatment.
This is just outside of the City Limits for Annapolis and is located in Anne Arundel County.
