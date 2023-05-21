Did You Know These 5 Things About Eye On Annapolis?

OK, so the title is a bit click-baity (Buzz Feed eat your heart out) but recently several people have mentioned that they were unaware of some of the other benefits of being a reader of Eye On Annapolis. So, in case you did not know, here you are.

We Have A Weekly Events Newsletter

We publish a weekly events newsletter with many events happening in the area. It is delivered every Friday at 12:30 pm right to your inbox. In addition to that, we also send other emails periodically–never more than 8 per month and they usually are event centric, and most likely are passing along an exclusive discount to the event or a perk.

We always include an unsubscribe link at the bottom, so if you ever want to leave..no hard feelings, just click the link and away you go. Want to subscribe? Here’s a subscribe button!

And we also have another newsletter launching soon. Following the local news can be tough, so we will be launchign a daily news summary every evening at 6:00 pm. It will be highly curated and very fast, and easy read. It has not launched yet, but if you are interested, here’s a sign up link for that one too!

We Have Podcasts

We offer a daily news podcast. Podcasts are FREE and delivered right to your desktop or mobile device, tablet, or Amazon Echo (Hey Alexa). All you need to do is go to Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Downcast, ACast, or any of the other “podcatchers” and search for either (or both) podcasts and click subscribe. No need for email addresses, sign-ins, or anything. And then, when a new episode is available, it will be right there within a minute or two of release! And when you DO subscribe, please leave a rating or a review!

The Daily News Brief is an “about” ten-minute podcast released every Monday through Friday at 7 am. It is delivered to your iPhone, Android, Amazon Echo, or desktop. AND, we just launched a Local Business Series that releases on Saturdays at noon. Learn all about the local businesses in the Anne Arundel and Annapolis area! You can listen to it on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, iHeartRADIO, Tunein, and more. It is free and includes the top news stories of the day, the local weather forecasted locally by DMV Weather right here in Annapolis, live music from BeeprBuzz, Makerspace information from Annapolis Makerspace, event information, commentary, sports, and much more. We even have cute puppies! Here are all the links for you to subscribe.

Where to find the DNB...

We Want Your Letters to the Editor

We are always looking for other opinions. Do you feel strongly about an issue? Just want to get something off your chest? Why not send us a letter. We do not limit the number of words you can use (but keep it reasonable or people will tune you out) and you can be as passionate as you like. If you like, we can even keep you anonymous. Got some thoughts on the hotel at City Dock, Market House, the upcoming election, or the quality of the water in the Chesapeake Bay? Let us know and we will share it with our 180,000 monthly visitors.

We Have A Community Calendar

Are you looking for something to do? Make sure you check out our community calendar. There is a link right at the top of every page on the website and it is chock full of events in the region. Concerts, festivals, meetings, fundraisers, crab feasts, political events, and more!

And if you have an event you want to share with our readers, by all means submit it. There is also a link to submit your event at the top of every page and it is pretty simple. It will not appear immediately as we manually review each one to make sure you didn’t curse! There is never a cost and it will get your event exposure to thousands of people every week. If you maintain your own event calendar on your website, we might be able to make it easier for you by grabbing your feed and replicating your events on Eye On Annapolis. Shoot us an email and we will see if we can make it happen! But here’s a button to check out our calendar!

So, for those who asked, there it is. All of the different ways you can interact with us for FREE! If you enjoy what we have between the site, the social media pages, the podcasts, the newsletters, and all…please make sure you let your friends and coleagues know.

And while it should go without saying–thank you for being a reader! Your loyalty is much appreciated!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

