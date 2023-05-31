Did You Know Annapolis Arts Day is on June 10th?

Annapolis Arts Week, the week-long celebration of the arts, will be abbreviated this year to Annapolis Arts Day as its organizers prepare to launch a larger-scale program in 2024.

On Saturday, June 10, the festivities will include ways to celebrate and engage with the arts in and around the Annapolis Arts District – from Maryland Hall to Church Circle and beyond.

The Maryland Federation of the Art will host their Paint Annapolis Exhibition opening reception from 5-7pm at their pop-up gallery at 4 Church Circle, where awards for the public and student artists will be announced.

Maryland Hall will host an outdoor exhibit opening of the Sound + Light Project by Craig Colorusso. In their Chaney Gallery on the second floor will be an installation by Colorusso, while the Martino Gallery hosts the Community23 exhibit presented by AND Creative from 10 am – 2 pm.

Moving down West Street, Inner West Street Association will be presenting Art Stroll: a feature of performing artists along Inner West Street from 2-5 pm, as well as their famed event Dinner Under the Stars beginning at 5 pm. The Banneker Douglass Museum will have its doors open from 10 am-4 pm for the viewing of its current exhibit The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy.

Looking for another kid-friendly arts activity? Join Kids-n-Kaboodle, the free fair for children at the Weems-Whelan Field from 12-4 pm. Activities include arts and crafts, face painting, a book giveaway, and more.

While the week-long festivities of Annapolis Arts Week get shortened to one day in 2023, event organizers want the City of Annapolis to know that this is only a small break that leads to a bigger vision in 2024.

“After a tumultuous personal year for our team, we’ve decided to take this year to slow down and reset. In the process, we’ve expanded our vision for how Annapolis Arts Week can have a bigger impact on our city and community. This led to partnering with the Anne Arundel County Arts Council and the creation of Anne Arundel Arts Month, which will launch in June 2024, led by Annapolis Arts Week and then followed by North County Arts Week and South County Arts Week,” says Arts Week Co-Director, Darin Gilliam

“We are so excited to take our vision to a new level and include even more of our community as we continue to educate, collaborate and celebrate the arts in our area,” says Co-Director, Alison Harbaugh.

To learn more about Annapolis Arts Day and the expanding vision for Anne Arundel Arts Month at annapolisartsweek.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

