May 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 70 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Despite Early Lead, Baysox Drop Another Game to Senators

An early multi-run lead was not enough for the Bowie Baysox on Friday night, as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators 3-0. Garrett Stallings strung together five strong innings for Bowie, while three different batters notched multi-hit performances, but a late Harrisburg attack on Peter Van Loon lead to three runs.

Not in any desperate need for base hits, Bowie collected nine base knocks, including one in each of the first six innings. After back-to-back singles to open the second inning, Jacob Teter bounced into a double play to drive in the first run of the night. Teter led off the sixth inning by drawing a walk, and he came around to score Bowie’s second run on a Heston Kjerstad double.

Despite the base hits, Michael Cuevas was still able to work through six innings on the mound. Three Harrisburg relievers, Reid Schaller (W, 1-2), Joel Peguero, and Amos Willingham (Sv, 5) combined to keep Bowie from coming getting back into the game after the early lead had been lost.

Garrett Stallings returned to the starting rotation, and he put together a solid outing. The right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced, and only allowed two base hits across five scoreless innings, while striking out a season-high five batters. The relief outing for Peter Van Loon was not as strong, however. Van Loon (L, 0-1) was in instant trouble when he allowed a double to the first batter he faced, and a game-tying two-run home run to Frankie Tostado later in the frame. After two walks and an error loaded the bases to start the seventh inning, Robert Hassel III gave Harrisburg the lead with a single. Easton Lucas wrapped up the game for Bowie with a scoreless appearance that featured fur strikeouts.

As Bowie falls to 9-20 on the season, they once again fail to win consecutive games since they won the first two games of the season. The Baysox will try to bounce back on Saturday in the fifth game of the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Six Major Benefits of Investing in Maryland Commercial Real Estate

Lex Birney Steps Aside as The Brick Companies CEO, Co-CEOs Named

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

