Daily News Brief | May 9, 2023

Today…

A follow-up to a triple shooting/murder-suicide in Annapolis. Another follow-up about a Maryland State Police Trooper assaulting a woman. There’s a PR Bazaar coming up on Thursday. Discounted Eastport A Rockin’ tickets are on sale now–the date is June 24th. BetMaryland.com has a poll that I completely disagree with. And we have tickets to give away to two fantastic shows at Rams Head On Stage!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Now yesterday’s weather…now THAT’S what I am talking about! And I think we have more of the same this week–so it looks like spring might be here for a hot minute! OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

OK, I promise to not start out as horrific as yesterday was, but I do want to follow up on two of the stories. First in the triple shooting. The Anne Arundel County Police have released the names of all involved, George Huff, 42, of Riva shot his wife, identified as Alexandra Huff, 34, in the parking lot. The couple had two young girls aged 4 and 6. Huff then shot at George Michael Petrullo, 38, (he goes by Michael) as he fled the parking lot in his vehicle. He died shortly afterward at the hospital. He left a wife and two young daughters. Police have not released any more details including a motive or type of weapon used. As relevant details become available we will update you on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

The other update is on the state trooper being charged with false imprisonment, assault, and a sex offense. Trooper Bandy and a woman that lives on Nightfall Lane in Pasadena were out drinking and took an Uber home. When police arrived, she told officers that Bandy was drunk and tearing up the apartment. She said that Bandy has pushed her against a wall and would not let her leave and attempted to remove her clothes. When she resisted, she said the trooper slammed her head into the countertop and when she fell back, she hit her head on the floor. As I mentioned yesterday, he was arrested and released, and suspended with pay while it all plays out.

Hey if you own or manage a small business or are associated with any type of organization, this is probably for you. On Thursday, the local chapter of the Public Relations Society is presenting a PR Bazaar at Maryland Hall at 5:00 pm. This is a chance to meet about a dozen local representatives of various kinds of press to see what makes sense to spread the word about your company or organization. Wendi Winters started it and I had participated in it for years and it is a very valuable evening. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. PRSAChesapeake.com is the site for tickets and I hope to see you there!

And here’s another ticket you will want to get– Eastport A Rockin’. The world’s best little music festival is right here in Eastport. June 24th is the 26th iteration of it and you will have about forty bands on four stages for the best Saturday in Eastport EVER! Tickets are $20 right now through May 12th. Then they go up to $30. And they will be $40 at the gate for those that snooze–you lose! EastportARockin.com is where you need to go! And VIP is available as well–that’s how I roll!

Silly survey of the day with which I disagree. BetMaryland.com …I guess all these gaming sites are into polls and surveys, but they say that Marylanders prefer wings as a main meal at a cookout. Now I love wings, but not necessarily at a cookout–gimme hamburgers and hot dogs, please. But according to these guys, most Americans prefer ribs–19 states, hamburgers preferred by 10 states and tied with hot dogs, then wings for 6 states, and 5 states like grilled chicken. Nope. This is a survey failure in my book.

It is ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head OnStage. Today I have tickets to see Honest Lee Soul and Michael McHenry Tribe on the 13th–that’s Mother’s Day Eve and would be a perfect gift for Mom. Or The Lone Bellow on May 22nd! Wanna go? You know the drill, just get in touch and let me know which show you want, and you may score some great seats courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. And please do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com really good list of upcoming shows!

