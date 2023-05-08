Daily News Brief | May 8, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A fatal triple shooting in Annapolis. Ambush on a kiosk at the Annapolis Mall. State Trooper arrested on false imprisonment and sex offense charges. Odenton man killed in crash. A mid-day non-fatal shooting in Annapolis. A second fatal fire in as many days. MHEC has $100 million for students says Governor Moore. Liquor Mart & Deli has been sold, but not too many changes are expected. Zacahry’s Jewelers made three moms cry yesterday. We had a fun Canines and Crosstreks on Friday. And, of course, some past, present, and future pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, May 8th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What a fantastic weekend, weather-wise. The Irish Fest was off-the-hook fun and I had a nice waterfront dinner at the Severn Inn. Well, we have a lot of news, and here’s your warning–most of it is not good news. But we better get into it, so shall we?

Tragedy at the Annapolis Town Center. We do not have all the details just yet, but three people are dead after a gunman shot two and took his own life on Friday afternoon. It started in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express and played out throughout the parking lot by Mission BBQ and in front of Whole Foods. A man shot a woman and another man. The male victim was able to get into his car and ended up at the All Tackle store where employees called 911. The man died later in the hospital. The woman died in the parking lot, and the shooter took his own life on a nearby sidewalk. We have learned a bit more about this including the names of the deceased; however since the police have not released it, we are withholding it until we are sure they have made all the notifications. Tragic, and we will have an update later today.

Scary moments at the Westfield Annapolis Mall on Thursday. Three teens came into the mall from JC Penney and headed right to the Persian Imported kiosk where they began to damage the kiosk and removed cash from the register. On their way out, they assaulted two employees. Video surveillance shows them leaving in an easy-to-spot car–an orange Toyota RAV4.

Limited details on this one as we have not heard from the Anne Arundel County Police, but the State Police tell us they arrested a State Trooper on Saturday morning and charged him with false imprisonment, second-degree assault, and a fourth-degree sex offense. The trooper, Ryan Bandy, was released on his own recognizance. He is suspended with pay and had been with the State Police for nine years. We should have more info a bit later, so check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Early Friday morning just before 2:00 am, a 21-year-old Odenton man, identified as Collin Acklin, was killed when his car veered off Waugh Chapel Road in Odenton and crashed into a group of trees. Police are investigating why the car left the roadway. Acklin was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

And the final bad news story of the day, Anne Arundel County, saw the second fire fatality of the year on Friday morning. Just after 6:00 am, a passerby saw smoke from a home on Summit Avenue in Glen Burnie. On arrival, the home was fully involved and after knocking it down, crews discovered the body of an adult male. A positive identification has not been made, and next of kin have not been notified. There is no cause or damage estimate at this point. It took 35 firefighters 20 minutes to control the fire, and no other injuries occurred.

OK, moving onto MUCH better news. MHEC or the Maryland Higher Education Commission has, get this, $100 million dollars to give away in the form of grants and scholarships. I keep telling you about this amazing resource for college-bound kids (and adults), so here it is again. This money is expected to help out 43,000 students this year and Governor Moore is all-in on secondary education!

A new chapter for the Liquor Mart and Deli. That is the wonderful sandwich shop and liquor store across from what used to be Applebees by the mall. After 42 years, the family sold the property and the business (along with Ann’s Dairy Creme in Glen Burnie). While sad, the good news is the new owners are not planning too many changes! If you want some local history, listen to the podcast we did with Amy Applestein a few months ago. It was fun.

Yesterday, three mothers were crying at Zachary’s Jewelers. It was the culmination of their 12th Annual Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest. The gist is that all 5th graders in the County (public, private, home-schooled) are eligible to design a piece of jewelry and explain their design. The team of designers at Zachary’s reviews them and selects three to actually create! And this year, they had a tough job. Almost 200 entries. Twenty-five finalists were treated to brunch and some gifts from Zachary’s. Five runners-up received a gift card and a CAD drawing of their piece. And the three winners received the piece of jewelry designed for their moms. And the pieces were exquisite with lots of meaning–a tree with roots, a bee, and a bow and arrow–check out our story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for photos of the event and the jewelry– I loved the rooted tree one myself!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–with Myi–a very cool Japanese Chin–of all the dogs we’ve talked to this year, she’s the closest I came to adopting. True story! Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Mya, we have all the info on how to adopt!

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Karen Theimer Brown from Historic Annapolis. Next week is looks to be Intrinsic Yacht Sales!

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

