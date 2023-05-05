Daily News Brief | May 5, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Maryland Higher Education Commission, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Edgewater yesterday. A middle school student was ambushed on a school bus in PG County. AAMC earns an A for the safety of its patients. Gambling.com says Maryland is the 8th most Coronation Happy state. A beautiful weather weekend is a perfect time for a Taco Fest, Kicking Gas, Dinner Under the Stars, the Annapolis Irish Fest, the Boatyard Bar & Grill’s Opening Day of Rockfish tourney and party, First Sunday Arts Festival, ICONS in Transformation art exhibit, and a ton of plants at the mall for the SPCA’s plant sale! Pod news, of course, and Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Mya!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 5th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Yesterday it was Star Wars Day and today, another bogus holiday–Cinco de Mayo. Well, maybe not bogus, but it is a good excuse for a party–so if you do, please do it responsibly. Now that that PSA is out of the way, we have a little news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

You are going to have to check back a bit later, but late yesterday afternoon a pedestrian was struck at Central Avenue and Solomons Island Road in Edgewater. It happened just about 4:00 pm and we do know that one patient was flown to shock-trauma for treatment. I expect we will have an update later this morning.

Not Anne Arundel County but our neighbors to the west–PG. On Monday afternoon a middle school student was attacked on a school bus. After the bus dropped off the second-to-last student, three masked people boarded the bus and pulled the remaining student to the back of the bus, put a gun to his head, and fired three times. Thankfully the gun misfired all three times. Two of the suspects immediately fled, and the one with the gun remained and continued to assault the student. Police have not released too many details, but they did confirm that there was a gun with live ammo, and they believe the three suspects to be juveniles.

If you are sick and need to go to the hospital, here are the ones you want to choose according to The Leapfrog Group. St. Joe’s in Towson, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Adventist in Silver Spring, and Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis,. MedStar Union and Good Samaritan in Baltimore. They all earned As for safety. The two that you want to avoid are Capital Region Medical Center in Upper Marlboro and Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick –both earned Ds. Thankfully there were no failing ones in Maryland.

And here’s today’s BS survey. Gambling.com wanted to know what states were the most excited to see the Coronation of King Charles–you know, that monarchy we fought so hard to escape. Well, by analyzing Google search terms, it appears that Maryland is the 8th most Coronation-Happy state. Coming in ahead of us are South Dakota, Massachusetts, Wyoming, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and number one–Vermont! This list seems pretty similar to the ice cream one. But if you are into it, the shindig starts at 6 am our time on Saturday.

Other Saturday doings. Taco Fest at Maryland Hall from noon to 4 pm. The Annapolis Irish Festival at the fairgrounds from 11 am to 10 pm. The Boatyard Bar & Grill’s Annual Opening Day of Rockfish Tourney and party from 4 pm to 9 pm. Annapolis Green has rescheduled their Kick Gas showcase for Saturday from 2 pm to 9 pm. And that will coincide with Dinner Under the Stars on West Street which will run from 4 pm to 10 pm.

And on Sunday, it is the first, First Sunday Arts Festival on West Street from 10 am to 5 pm.

And the ICONS in Transformation exhibit at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church is still going on and open to the public Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and Sundays from noon to 2 pm and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm

And finally, the SPCA is hosting a plant sale at the mall– outside near Maggianos on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 430 pm or until they sell out!

The weather this weekend will be spectacular!

And don’t forget– AIF20EYE brings down the Irish Fest Tickets to $16 a piece just for you!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we played with the cutest Japanese Chin who could not keep her tongue in her mouth. Listen now and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can give Mya her fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Karen Theimer Brown, the CEO of Historic Annapolis! And I think we dropped a food bank bonus podcast recently too that you need to listen to–I am getting them all confused!

All done! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks, so hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

