Daily News Brief | May 4, 2023

Today…

A Pasadena man is the first fire fatality in the County this year. Anne Arundel County Police have been dealing with police impersonators lately. Homestead Gardens is hosting its Girl’s Night Out tonight in Davidsonville and Severna Park. Did you ever wonder how crazed Maryland is for ice cream? You’re running out of time to get your discounted tickets for the Irish Fest this weekend. And we have some podcast news for you and much more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is back after a week off with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 4th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yes, this is the day when all the geeky kids say May the Forth be with you. So Happy Star Wars Day. And congrats to Samaritan House on a hugely successful Burritos for Beds yesterday–they brought in 68K in a few hours, and the burritos provided by Chevys and the goodies by Black Market Bakers were amazing! But enough of that, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A wheelchair-bound 54-year-old Pasadena man died in a house fire yesterday afternoon marking the County’s first fire fatality of the year. Just after 1:00 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched for the house fire on Central Road in Pasadena. Neighbors across the creek called it in. On arrival, the house was mostly involved with fire and crews learned that the man was still inside. They went in and located him, but unfortunately, he was declared deceased at the scene. It took an hour to control and 66 firefighters from Annapolis, Anne Arundel, and the Naval Support Annapolis fire departments all worked the job. There is no damage estimate or cause just yet, but the fire marshals are investigating.

Apparently pretending to be a cop is a thing these days. The Anne Arundel County Police responded to two calls recently, both with belligerent suspects. A 32-year-old Glen Burnie woman was asking to get drugs from employees of a Shell station on Mountain Road in the Dena. When police arrived, they saw a white powdery substance and a straw on the center console. She tried to mitigate that by letting them know she was an undercover FBI agent. Which she wasn’t–so she was arrested and charged with DUI and impersonating a law enforcement officer. And down in Annapolis, a 64-year-old man from Annapolis was reported as being intoxicated outside of Anne Arundel Medical Center. Police arrived and found him wearing a gold badge around his neck and an FBI baseball cap. He told police he was an ATF agent. He wasn’t. And witnesses said he exposed himself and peed on the side of the road. Crazy. Here’s a tip…unless you are a cop–don’t say you’re a cop.

Ladies, tonight Homestead Gardens is willing to ply you with alcohol and food and offer a 25% discount on everything in the joint! It is one of their famously popular Girl’s Night Out evenings. So, here’s a perfect opportunity to gather some friends and save 25% on making your home and garden the envy of the neighborhood. And, it is happening in both Davidsonville and Severna Park! Have fun!

And while we are talking about events, tickets are selling at a brisk clip for the Annapolis Irish Festival o Saturday. The weather looks fantastic and we can save you some bucks when you buy your general admission tickets in advance online. Just use the code AIF20EYE to save you 20% on all GA tickets–that brings the $20 ticket down to $16. It will be $30 at the gate if there are any to sell. Head to abceventsinc.com to get those tickets, and remember, AIF20EYE saves you 20%.

Crazy survey of the week. BetMaryland.com is the arbiter of all things ice cream it seems. They did a study of Google search terms for ice cream and Maryland is the 7th most ice cream-crazy state in the US. And based on the number of ice cream shops in downtown Annapolis they may be spot on. Gotta love Storm Brothers! New Hampshire, Utah, Delaware, Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts all beat us out. And when you break it out by flavors–Marylanders prefer vanilla over chocolate or strawberry. Me? Ice cream rarely agrees with me anymore, but when I want to live on the edge, nothing beats a nice mocha chip in my book.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Karen Theimer Brown from Historic Annapolis. And if you missed it, check out the bonus pods we’ve been dropping all week– Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Gaelic Storm, and the Annapolis Irish Fest, Feeding Hope and the Food Bank that dropped last night, and likely dropping a bit later today, the Bowie Baysox!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And as we promised last week, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is back with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

