Daily News Brief | May 31, 2023

There was a home invasion and assault in Baltimore with two juvenile girls as the suspects. Two separate jetski crash incidents in the South River. The Navy baseball coach retires. And of course some pod news for you as well!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 this is Liz Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The one thing about long weekends is my days of the week are all thrown off. The only thing keeping me semi-in-the-know on the dates is this podcast intro. But we have some news so let’s get into it, shall we ?On May 29, at about 11pm officers responded to a home invasion and assault in Baltimore. The two suspects were found loitering nearby and detained by police. The suspects were two juvenile female, only 14 and 15 years old. The juvenile females arrived at the victim’s residence with the intent to commit an assault. The suspects broke in through the window and physically assaulted the victim while video recording the assault. The juvenile females have been arrested and charged.

On Saturday just before 10am a 911 call was received for a jetski crash in the South River in the area of 1500 Widows Mite Road with an injured patient. . The patient sustained major injuries that required the Maryland State Police Aviation Division to transport to Shock Trauma. One hour later, after crews had cleared the crash site, a second 911 call was made for a second jetski crash, close to the site of the initial crash. This crash, the jetski overturned with people in the water. There were no reports of injuries at this incident, and the causes of both crashes are still unknown.

After 18 seasons with the Navy baseball team and 34 as a Division 1 head coach, Paul Kostacopoulos has announced his retirement from coaching. And, sorry Paul for how I butchered your last name. Paul will remain with the Navy athletic department in an administrative role. In his departing words Paul said, “I am extremely grateful for having had the opportunity to be the baseball coach at Navy for the past 18 seasons. I have had the unique privilege of coaching so many incredible young men here over the years. Those young men have gone on to serve our country in so many meaningful ways and will always have my gratitude and thanks.” He also thanked the assistant coaches, support staff and administrators. He is looking forward to continuing to work with Chet Gladchuk, and the Naval Academy.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight Modern Dermatology and then next weekend, a new app developed right here locally called Prosper–go get it.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz is here with all your live music info in Annapolis After Dark! Anyhow, all that coming up in just a bit!

