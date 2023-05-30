Daily News Brief | May 30, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Today…

There have been several more vehicles broken into in the Annapolis region. Local private-jet company AeroVanti faces a new lawsuit. And Mayo Elementary School won the Green Flag Award.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope everyone had a nice Memorial Day, and were able to enjoy the beautiful weather. Up in New York every person on the island was having a Central Park picnic, me included, before packing up our bags and heading to MetLife for the Taylor Swift concert. Despite the war to get the tickets, it truly was a phenomenal show. And on that note, I did try to preserve my voice for you all, but if it gives out in the middle of this podcast, give me a little grace. OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

Last Friday I told you all to lock up your cars, and now we have the latest updates on that. we now have new reports of nine vehicles being entered and rummaged through on May 24th. The vehicles were all left unlocked, but nothing was reported stolen. These cars were located in the following areas of Annapolis: Woodward Court, Hesselius Court, Stonecreek Road, Rockwell Court, Wellington Place, Regent Street, Forest Drive and Holiday Court.

On May 25, we now have reports of breaking and entering into a vehicle on the 1400 block of Damsel Lane. The vehicle had been locked overnight, but was broken into at around 630pm. The glove box was broken into and contents were removed and tossed on the front seat. However, no items were missing.At the same time, over on the 1200 block of Youngs Farm Road, an unlocked car was broken into, and an old ID card, a Maryland registration card, and 4 photographs were taken from the vehicle. Multiple other items were left in the neighbor’s yard. We’ve featured some good news over the years, and even a podcast with AeroVanti, a fast-growing private jet

company based in Eastport. Apparently, AeroVanti hit some turbulence in the form of a lawsuit. Past customers are suing for allegedly failing to provide services promised for $3 million memberships in its elite “Top Gun” air club. One of the largest benefits of the “Top Gun” membership is access to a Piaggio P.180 Avanti jet, which the lawsuit alleges has either all been repossessed or not deemed airworthy and in “total disrepair.” AeroVanti said in its statement that it offered the plaintiffs reimbursement for the memberships. They are

suing the company for five counts of breach of contract; five counts of fraudulent misrepresentation and five counts of rescission after the plaintiffs attempted to cancel the AeroVanti membership agreement and AeroVanti allegedly did not make the contract null and void and return the funds. There was also one count of aiding and abetting fraud and two counts of negligent misrepresentation.

And Mayo Elementary School has become the first elementary school and just the second county public school to earn a prestigious Green Flag Award, the highest honor bestowed by the National Wildlife Federation’s Eco-Schools USA program. The award goes to schools that show exceptional achievement in educating for sustainability, improving the environmental footprint of the school grounds, facility and curriculum. Broadneck High School is the only other county school to earn the award.To receive the Green Flag, Mayo’s students and faculty tackled a host of sustainability initiatives that began with forming an Eco-Action team; auditing environmental focus areas; and engaging and building community. These steps led to a reduction in waste through the school-wide recycling program and the installation of a garden which supports biodiversity.

I know it is supposed to be ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, but John did not let me know what shows we have so.. I’ll make sure he doubles up next week when he is back in town. But in the meantime. be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

