Daily News Brief | May 26, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Maryland Higher Education Commission, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

An update on crime in Anne Arundel County. An armed man is legally walking around schools and school buses. PNC Bank announces massive closures. Anne Arundel County has a new Chief Information Officer. Leadership Anne Arundel announced their 2023 honorees. Also, we dive into Memorial Day traffic and events. Pod news, and of course, Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Gracie!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 26th, 2023 this is Liz Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Hey- Isn’t this supposed to be a long weekend? I think we need to unionize this stuff and demand the Friday before Memorial Day off. I’ll let you know how that works out but in the meantime, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?If you are parking anywhere public, make sure you lock your cars. This week there were several instances of suspects breaking into cars and stealing various items. Just this week, we have reports of at least 8 different cars being broken into after they were left unlocked.

Also earlier this week, on President and Frederick Douglass Street, police responded to reports of shot fired. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered a single round had struck the rear door of the property.

And on May 24, officers responded to an armed robbery in Shady Side. The victim informed officers that he ordered an escort through an online service earlier in the day. The female escort accompanied by a second unknown male, arrived at the victim’s residence and the unknown male left the female at the victim’s residence. While the victim was showering, the male suspect returned with a handgun and demanded money. Both suspects obtained property throughout the victim’s residence and fled in a maroon pickup truck. Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700. The two suspects are a white female, approximately 25-35 years old, with a thin build and multiple tattoos, and a Black male, approximately 35-40 years old armed with a handgun.

PNC Bank announced it is closing 29 branches this summer, almost all located in Maryland and Virginia. In Anne Arundel County, they are closing the location at 948 Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis and 13 Lee Airpark Drive in Edgewater. Both locations are located in the Giant grocery store, which is a type of branch PNC is looking eliminate nationwide.

Yesterday, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Jack Martin will serve as the County’s Chief Information Officer. Martin’s appointment began on May 25 and he was serving as the Acting CIO since March 17. Martin brings more than 20 years of experience in IT in a variety of disciplines and has spent several years working with the State of Maryland and State of Georgia.

Leadership Anne Arundel has announced the Tribute to Community Leadership featured honorees for 2023. The Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes an Anne Arundel County individual or business who has made a significant local impact to our quality of life and the Honoree is April Nyman, President & CEO of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. The Distinguished Graduate Award recognizes exceptional Leadership Anne Arundel graduates who have adopted “the heart of community trusteeship” and have made significant and notable contributions for the betterment of our community. The Honorees are:Janice Hayes-Williams who was selected for her deep passion for history and her leadership as evident in projects such as the annual “Say My Name” ceremony in remembrance of the 1,722 institutionalized patients buried at the former Crownsville State Hospital for the Negro Insane, the renaming of Whitmore Park to the People’s Park in honor of the residents who were displaced in the 70s, and, most recently, the unveiling of new storyboards in People’s Park to honor and celebrate Old 4th Ward’s vibrant history.Janice is a historian owner of Our Legacy Tours Annapolis (OLT).Jon Korin, President of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) was selected for his leadership by working closely with city, county, and state officials to ensure that bicyclists and bicyclist safety are considered in government infrastructure planning and legislation. Congrats to all the honorees.

This is shaping up to be the 3rd most travelled Memorial Day since 2000 with an estimated 42.3 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more from home nationwide. More than 1 million of those travelers are expected to be D.C. metro-area residents. The Maryland Transit Authorityis advising Bay Bridge crossers to generally plan to cross the bay before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m. throughout the weekend. That travel window opens up a bit on Saturday afternoon, with the best time to travel beginning after 4 p.m. Sunday try to cross before 11 a.m., or after 5 p.m. And make sure to have safe travels.

I told you yesterday to stay tuned for more details on the Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Crab Feast and…here we are! I guess I didn’t think the update would be quite so soon- I’m losing my Annapolitan self. Tickets are on sale TODAY for the 78th Annual Crab Feast! Again, the Crab Feast will be on Friday, August 4 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium from 5-8pm. Ticketholders will enjoy all-you-can-eat large crabs, corn on the cob, BBQ, and other treats. Tickets for general admission seating are $85 for adults and $25 for children; for those wanting to sit in reserved seating (with private entrance) the price is $120 per person. As always there’s also various private dining packages.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast.

OK let’s talk more events… who are we kidding. No one plans events around Memorial Day Weekend so enjoy time with your family at the shore (or beach depending on where you are from) and do take a moment to pause and remember the thousands who have given up their lives to keep America free. There is a Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying in Annapolis. The parade starts off at 10 am and follows the typical parade route down West Street from the Westgate Circle to Main Street to City Dock. And quick programming note-we will be taking the holiday off as well, so there will be no Daily News Brief on Monday.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we have Gracie. She’s a two year old bulldog, Frenchie, Maltese mix. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can give Gracie her fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Annapolis Party Boat and next week–Modern Dermatology!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Tuesday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

