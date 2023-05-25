May 25, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
LATEST NEWS
New Sweeps Cash Casino: Play Sweepstakes for Real Money Daily News Brief | May 25, 2023 10 Things to Consider When Starting a Local Business in Maryland Vegas X: 5 Reasons it Should be Your Casino Software Provider Top 3 RiverMonster Fish Games to Play Instantly!
Local News

Daily News Brief | May 25, 2023


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

Annapolis nonprofits are petitioning City Council for higher budgets. There was a tanker tar spill on the highway. Annapolis Pride is coming up, and we announce details for the 78th annual Rotary Club Crab Feast. And, as always, some podcast news!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from  Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 25th, 2023 this is Liz Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.Ah Commissioning Week. One of my favorite weeks in Annapolis, so when John called and asked me to take over the podcast this week, it was a no-brainer. And well.. I didn’t really have a choice! I do hope you all were able to enjoy the Blue Angels, and I’m sure it was a great show as usual. The one con to being stuck in New York is missing out on that, and only getting the grainy social media videos. but, now we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Annapolis nonprofits are petitioning to Annapolis City Council for a higher budget and fee waivers. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Annapolis Arts District, Wiley H. Bates Heritage Center and The Annapolis All-Stars all were in attendance. Each organization is asking for varying amounts of extra budget or fee waivers, and we will just have to wait and see if the City Council approves this for fiscal year 24.

If you happened to be on I-895 yesterday, you probably were in an unfortunate amount of traffic and constant GPS rerouting. We now know that at around 1130am a tanker  crashed and turned onto its side, spilling tar all over Moravia Road in northeast Baltimore. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, southbound I-895 was shut down at the I-95/895 split approaching Moravia Road, but the northbound lanes remained open. The spill was cleaned up and the roads reopened around 330pm.

We’ll remind you again later next week, but we are somehow just a week away from June. This means It is Pride Month and Annapolis Pride will host its third annual pride parade on Saturday, June 3. The theme this year is “Protecting LGBTQIA+ Youth”. Another event to keep on your radar- The Rotary Club of Annapolis just announced the 78th Annual Crab Feast will take place on Friday, August 4! 

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for Rotary Club of Annapolis, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations.  Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program.  Tickets for the Crab Feast and 50/50 raffle will be going on sale soon.Continuing on the Commissioning Week updates from the beginning of this episode, a reminder that Friday is graduation day at USNA and we are coming up on Memorial Day, so there will be a lot of tourists and a lot of traffic. Take that into account when planning your weekend!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise!  Podcast stuff–  Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Annapolis Party Boat! And next up–Modern Dermatology.

And that IS a wrap.  As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel CountySolar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather  report you will find. And of course Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

