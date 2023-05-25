Daily News Brief | May 25, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis nonprofits are petitioning City Council for higher budgets. There was a tanker tar spill on the highway. Annapolis Pride is coming up, and we announce details for the 78th annual Rotary Club Crab Feast. And, as always, some podcast news!

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 25th, 2023 this is Liz Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.Ah Commissioning Week. One of my favorite weeks in Annapolis, so when John called and asked me to take over the podcast this week, it was a no-brainer. And well.. I didn’t really have a choice! I do hope you all were able to enjoy the Blue Angels, and I’m sure it was a great show as usual. The one con to being stuck in New York is missing out on that, and only getting the grainy social media videos. but, now we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Annapolis nonprofits are petitioning to Annapolis City Council for a higher budget and fee waivers. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Annapolis Arts District, Wiley H. Bates Heritage Center and The Annapolis All-Stars all were in attendance. Each organization is asking for varying amounts of extra budget or fee waivers, and we will just have to wait and see if the City Council approves this for fiscal year 24.

If you happened to be on I-895 yesterday, you probably were in an unfortunate amount of traffic and constant GPS rerouting. We now know that at around 1130am a tanker crashed and turned onto its side, spilling tar all over Moravia Road in northeast Baltimore. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, southbound I-895 was shut down at the I-95/895 split approaching Moravia Road, but the northbound lanes remained open. The spill was cleaned up and the roads reopened around 330pm.

We’ll remind you again later next week, but we are somehow just a week away from June. This means It is Pride Month and Annapolis Pride will host its third annual pride parade on Saturday, June 3. The theme this year is “Protecting LGBTQIA+ Youth”. Another event to keep on your radar- The Rotary Club of Annapolis just announced the 78th Annual Crab Feast will take place on Friday, August 4!

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for Rotary Club of Annapolis, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program. Tickets for the Crab Feast and 50/50 raffle will be going on sale soon.Continuing on the Commissioning Week updates from the beginning of this episode, a reminder that Friday is graduation day at USNA and we are coming up on Memorial Day, so there will be a lot of tourists and a lot of traffic. Take that into account when planning your weekend!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Annapolis Party Boat! And next up–Modern Dermatology.

