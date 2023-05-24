May 24, 2023
Daily News Brief | May 24, 2023


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

That murder–it overflowed from a Middle School incident. Another Middle Schooler pulled a taser out during a fight. The City of Annapolis needs your input on elections, but it is a tight deadline–like today at noon. Leadership Anne Arundel will be talking about opioids on June 1st. Flying Dog Brewery if flying to Utica after being acquired. And the Navy Football opener in Dublin Ireland is officially sold out! And of course some pod news for you as well!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, I had a little fun on the Eastport Neighborhood forum yesterday complaining –that’s in air quotes you can’t see about the noise from some planes. And then I proceeded to get yelled at, laughed at, and explained to. Actually, it was funny but a lot of my friends realized I was just being a wise ass! The show is today at 2 pm–no complaints from me. We do have some news so let’s get into it,  shall we?

Yesterday we told you about the County’s ninth murder. A Brooklyn man was beaten to death. We learned yesterday that the man’s soon-to-be stepchild was involved in an altercation at Brooklyn Park Middle School, and the teens came to settle it up. When the father refused, they beat him and fled the scene. Again, 410-222-4700 is an anonymous tip line.

And just down the road a way at Chesapeake Middle School. Two kids got into a fight at school and one pulled a taser on the other. Apparently, teachers had broken up the fight, and one student went to his backpack and pulled the taser. Teachers were able to disarm him before he activated it. In a letter home, they reminded parents that students should not bring Tasers to school. The two are facing some yet-to-be-disclosed consequences. 

Annapolis City wants to revamp the election process and wants public input. The City’s appointed task force is holding a virtual meeting tonight at 6 pm and if you have some suggestions for a better election system or some questions, you must sign up to be included by noon today.  You need to send an email with your name, phone number, and email address to [email protected] and you will be included.  We just got notice of this yesterday afternoon from the City so don’t shoot the messenger for the last-minute notice.

June 1st from 8 am to 10 am at the West Street Library in Annapolis. Leadership Anne Arundel will be hosting a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic here in the county. It’s titled Opioid Crossroads– Moving Forward. It’s all about how private and county organizations are supporting communities in the fight. It is free for Leadership Anne Arundel Members and $25 for non-members. Registration is required, and no walk-ins will be allowed. You can hold your spot at leadershipaa.org I’ll be there for sure!

Bummer for beer lovers. Flying Dog in Frederick has been acquired by a brewery ion New York and they will be leaving Maryland. FX Matt is a 135-year-old brewery in Utica. The new company said they may look to have an “innovation brewery” or taproom in Frederick. FX Matt will offer as many opportunities as they can to current employees, but how many are willing to relocate? And I guess with this, we can say goodbye to their Old Bay Summer Ale!

If you were hoping to get to the Navy Notre Dame game in Ireland in August. You are SOL unless you have your tickets. It is officially sold out. And this is pretty cool. More than 40,000 fans are expected to attend from all over the world, but the majority will be 39,000 from the United States which is a world record for the largest number of Americans traveling internationally for a single sporting event. Pretty cool. And go Navy, beat Notre Dame..and Army! Navy football kicks off in August, and I suspect the fan fest will be Saturday, August 5th.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight Party Boat Annapolis I have been calling Annapolis Party Boat–sorry Trevor. And next weekend— Prosper!

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz  s off today but will be here on Friday with a special Annapolis After Dark fpr he long weekend!  Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!  

