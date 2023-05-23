Daily News Brief | May 23, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A fire destroyed a Gingerville home yesterday. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the latest murder after a man was beaten in Brooklyn. A Glen Burnie woman was killed in a head-on motorcycle crash in Galesville. The Preakness Stakes attendance numbers are up from last year, but still way down from pre-pandemic times. But, wagering is setting records! Annapolis is planning a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. And I have some gift cards to Mother Dave’s tiki bar at Mother’s Peninsula Grille.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Today’s the day! At about 11 am, look to the skies to see the Blue Angels circling around and then again at 2 pm as they practice for their show tomorrow! Gotta love this time of year! OK, we have some news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A two-alarm fire destroyed a waterfront Gingerville home yesterday afternoon. Just after 12:30 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the Wallace Manor Drive home and immediately called for a second alarm due to the fire and the lack of water. Tankers were brought in to shuttle water from the hydrants on Route 2 to the fire scene. Traffic was tied up for several hours. The homeowners both escaped the blaze, and there were no reported injuries. The cause is under investigation, and there is no damage estimate.

And then there were nine. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s ninth homicide. On Friday, police were called to West Arundel Road in Brooklyn for an assault. 43-year-old Christopher Wright was beaten by three or four white males ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-30s. The incident stemmed from an earlier altercation. Wright died of his injuries on Saturday, and now the police are seeking information on the three or four suspects. If anyone has information, the confidential tip line is 410-222-4700.

And the last bad news story of the day. On Sunday, a Glen Burnie woman died in a crash on Muddy Creek Road in Galesville. She was riding her motorcycle south on MuddyCreek Road when she crossed the center line to pass a vehicle and collided with a northbound full-sized pickup truck. Jennifer McDermott, 34, of Glen Burnie, died at the scene.

The numbers are in from Saturday’s Preakness. Officials say 65,000 attended the event this year, up from 58,000 last year. But a far cry from 2019, when attendance was 182,000. But the money wagered set some records; this year, it was $102 million, up from an average of $94 million in the five years before the pandemic. No doubt that this is a result of sports betting being legal and the ability to sit on your couch or by your pool and bet on your phone!

If you don’t have plans for Monday, Annapolis is hosting a Memorial Day Parade. It kicks off at 10:00 am at Westgate Circle, heads down West Street to Main Street, and finishes at City Dock, where there will be a brief ceremony honoring those who gave it all. Some housekeeping–trash and recycling will not happen on Monday but be pushed to Tuesday. Tuesday will go to Wednesday and then back on schedule. Transit will be on a Sunday schedule. And City Offices will be closed along with the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Rec Center.

