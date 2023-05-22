Daily News Brief | May 22, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

An Anne Arundel County Police Officer has been suspended after a DUI arrest by the State Police. DNR says crabs are back, but CBF says not so fast. The Community Action Agency is holding a raffle so you can eat your way across the county. Mother Dave at Mother’s Peninsula Grille now has a giant backyard tiki bar–finally! There’s a new baker in town called Cocoa and Pearl. We had a “different” Canines and Crosstreks on Friday. And, of course, we have, some past, present, and future pod news for you!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, May 22nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I had a fantastic weekend! Friday afternoon, picked up some much-needed new gear at the fabulous MacMedics. Sunday I walked to the Walk for the Animals which had a great showing. But my mom always said all good things must come to an end, so here we are, it’s Monday and we do have some news, so let’s get into it, so shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police have suspended one of their own after an off-duty officer was arrested for DUI by the State Police last week. Michael Dameron is a 4-year veteran of the force and was pulled over just after 2:30 am on Friday in Berlin, Maryland. Dameron has been suspended with pay as the department completes its investigation.

Good news for the Bay. Maryland’s DNR says the crab population is on the rise. According to DNR, the population rose nearly 100 million over the past year to 323 million this year. But the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is cautiously optimistic and pointed out that last year’s numbers were the lowest recorded ever. Senior Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore said, “While this year’s numbers show some signs of recovery in the Bay’s blue crab population, there is still plenty of cause for caution. Because the blue crab population fluctuates annually due to a variety of factors, we hope the improvements observed this year continue over the long term. “

If you are a foodie, here’s a deal for you. The Community Action Agency is doing its Third Annual Taste of Anne Arundel. Buy a $10 raffle ticket which gives you three chances for some sweet Anne Arundel dining prizes. Eighteen area restaurants are coughing up gift cards and the third place winner scores $200 in gift cards, the second place gets $300, and the first place winner takes home more than $500 in gift cards. Pretty cool. To get a raffle, head to rallyup.com/tasteofannearundel3

Mother Dave finally has a Tiki Bar! Yes, after getting mired in permitting hassles last year, Mother’s Peninsula Grille will finally open its backyard tiki bar on Friday. Picnic tables, games, a full bar featuring their famous fresh fruit crushes. live music, a special menu that will change daily, fire pits, and some comfy lounge seating. Next time you’re in Arnold–check it out!

Now THIS is a great idea and of course, I wish I had thought of it before Hannah Gribbin did. Cocoa & Pearl is a new bakery in town with a twist. After Hannah is done baking, she loads all the goodies up on her vehicle for fresh, that morning delivery. Pretty cool huh? The twist.. her vehicle is a restored waterman’s boat, aptly named Honey Bun, and she will be delivering to piers and marinas and the mooring field in Annapolis this summer. We’ve reached out to Hannah and look for a local business spotlight on this pretty soon! But for now– you can order at cocoaandpearl.com

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–with Joy Miracle, a very odd-looking but very cool sphynx cat. Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Joy Miracle (and you can change the name), we have all the info on how to adopt her!

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Amanda who is taking the interior design world by storm with her studio and shop in Eastport… Details & Design! This weekend– Party Boat Annapolis!

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

