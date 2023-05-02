Daily News Brief | May 2, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Teacher arrested for sexual assault of a high school student. Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman presents his budget–spoiler, taxes are going up. A bit more information on the sale of the Middleton Tavern building. And Senator Ben Cardin will not run for re-election. All that and some info on that bonus pod we dropped yesterday and a bit about one that will drop this morning!

But as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I do love May Day. Annapolis looks so beautiful. I was able to bike downtown, walk four miles, get a crepe at Sofi’s, and take a ton of photos of the wonderful May Day Baskets. Check them out on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. OK, we have some news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A Meade High School Spanish teacher was arrested for sexual assault on a student. Back in January, the female student reported that the male teacher had touched her “private and intimate areas” both under and over her clothing. The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom while the Anne Arundel County Police investigated. On April 26th they had enough evidence and applied for an arrest warrant for Manuel Navarro-Montero, 38, of Bowie. He was taken into custody yesterday. Police believe there may be more victims and ask anyone that has additional information to contact the tip line at 410-222-4700. Navarro-Montero had been a Spanish teacher at the school since 2018.

County Executive Pittman released his proposed budget yesterday and the good news is that he wants to invest in schools and public safety. The bad news is that absent COVID money, revenues are expected to be down, so the taxes will be going up. This budget proposes a 5.03% increase in property tax. For the highest earners, $400K +, income taxes will increase by 14.2%. Currently, income tax rate is 2.8% and for those earning less than $400K, it will remain at 2.8% however the first $49,999 of the income will only be taxed at 2.7%. As expected, the Democrats on the Council think it is wonderful. The Republicans think it is not. The council will now debate it for a few weeks and tweak it here and there and ultimately vote on the final budget in mid-June.

Following up on the story we told you about yesterday, the Baltimore Business Journal found out the sale price for the Middleton Tavern building. It was $3.3 million and the new owners plan to replace the roof initially with a copper one, and then install a stormwater drainage system to mitigate storm damage. They do say that the tavern is in the middle of a long-term lease and will remain under current management. Based on the plans that Annapolis Capital Partners have for the other properties they purchased, my guess is that once the lease is up, there will be a completely different iteration for Middleton’s. Time will tell.

All the pols are lining up. Senator Ben Cardin said he will not seek re-election in 2 years. Cardin has held public office for more than 50 years starting as a delegate in the House of Delegates. A poorly kept secret is that PG County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is the hand-chosen successor. Of course, she will have to beat a Republican challenger to win the seat and there are plenty of names being floated around. Former Governor Hogan said he was not interested in the Senate, but now that his White House run is over, maybe he will be…it could still keep him relevant for a future White House run. And at this point, it is unknown if Cardin might retire prior to his term ending..and in that case, a replacement to fill out the term will be appointed by Governor Moore.

Yesterday we dropped a bonus pod, April Nyman, from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County–we chatted about art (of course) and their upcoming event–Paint the Town on May 13th. Please give that a listen and if you don’t have plans on the 13th… now you do! Also, look for another bonus pod today with Pat Murphy the founder of Gaelic Storm who will be headlining the Annapolis Irish Festival this weekend. We had a quick, fun conversation yesterday and we also spoke with Brendan one of the organizers about the fest. And if you want some scoop on the Maryland Seafood Festival–give that a listen! Hint: new date and a new venue.

It is ticket Tuesday and Rams Head OnStage. Today I have tickets to see The Natural Lines–they used to be called Matt Pond PA–this is a matinee on May 6th (maybe before the Irish Fest??) Or, The Cream of Clapton on May 11th, which is a Clapton tribute band with Clapton’s nephew and Clapton’s bassist’s son–did you follow that? Anyhow, wanna go? Just get in touch and let me know what you want and you may score some freebies Courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. And please do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com they have some awesome ones coming up soon!

And a hearty congrats to Ann Alsina–she and her firm, Covington Alsina scored a coveted blue ribbon from the Four Rivers Garden Club for her arrangement yesterday!

OK, that's a wrap, but first, a quick thank you for listening, sharing, and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

