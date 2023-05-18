Daily News Brief | May 18, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

An update on that armed carjacking we told you about yesterday. A mailman is robbed at gunpoint for his master key. Five Annapolis restaurants cited for serving alcohol to minors. The Hillman Garage in Annapolis will re-open on June 14th . The class of 2026 at the Naval Academy are plebes no more! They capped the Herndon Monument in 2:31.51. Tickets to the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Boatyard Beach Bash are on sale now and selling fast! And we have some podcast news about the LBS and more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Not sure you could have asked for a better day than yesterday! Started with a bang at Herndon and ended with a dud as the Baysox lost another game. But any night at the ballpark is a good night! We have a LOT of news (and a lot of it is not so great), so, let’s get into it, shall we?

Following up on the story we brought you yesterday about the carjacking at the Giant on Bay Ridge Road. We had most of the details, but just before 9:00 am on Tuesday morning, a woman was having her groceries loaded into her car. A 15-year-old approached the driver’s side and held a gun to her head and told her to get out of the car. As the car sped away it crashed into a police car and another car at Forest and Hilltop and continued onto Forest and Chinquapin Rond Road where it crashed again and finally became disabled. The suspect tried to run, but Annapolis Police quickly caught him. The suspect was found to have a loaded handgun with no serial number. Annapolis Police charged him with a juvenile citation for armed carjacking and other offenses and he was taken to the juvenile detention center for processing. A juvenile citation generally means that this incident will go away when the suspect turns 18.

In Glen Burnie, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint. On Tuesday, mid-afternoon, a carrier was approached by an armed black male who demanded the master key to the mailboxes. The victim handed the key over, and the suspect fled. The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a face mask, white t-shirt, and baggy jeans. Now this is apparently a thing across the country and the USPS is slowly moving to electronic locks on the boxes.

If Santa was making a list of all the good bars and bad bars, according to the police, he’d have to put the Graduate Hotel, Sabor Latino Restaurant, the Westin Annapolis, Red Red Wine Bar, and L’Atitude 38 on the bad list. They all served alcohol to a minor during a sting and received citations. There were 14 others that were visited, but they refused to serve the minor.

Hallelujah! Despite my skepticism, the City of Annapolis did it. The Hillman Garage has been rebuilt adding 165 more spaces and it is completed earlier than anticipated. The City will be hosting a grand opening and celebration on June 14th from 4 pm to 6 pm with live music, swag, and free parking. The free parking will be from the opening through June 19th and then it will be paid. Now the City has signed the rights to parking downtown and in the new garage to the contracting group that built it for 30 years. There are no gates, so you must pay by app, text, or via kiosk and apparently you guess how long you will be parking if you overstay your welcome, the automatic license plate readers will either charge your card additional fees or I suppose issue some sort of citation. I am not sure exactly how this works, but I am sure we’ll find out soon enough, and a big old kudos to the Buckley administration for getting it done! Now onto City Dock which I understand will be getting underway in later October.

Herndon. It really was a perfect day for a climb–if there is such a thing. But at 8:00 am, about 1,000 plebes rushed the 21′ obelisk coated with 200 pounds of lard in an attempt to knock off a dixie cup plebe cap and replace it with a full-on midshipman’s cover. It took them 2:31.51 to figure out how to do that and the now-Mid who capped it was Chris Paris, 20 of Louisville, Kentucky. Folklore says the Mid that caps the monument will be the first to make Admiral. And like most folklore tales, it is a bunch of bunk. It’s never happened. So to the class of 2026–congratulations. Plebes No More!

And this is WAY far away, and tickets seem to be on sale WAY earlier than usual–so that is why I am letting you know. The 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is happening on September 9th and tickets are on sale right now. This WILL sell out. It always does! One slight change for this year, instead of two drink tickets, it will be an open bar for general admission tickets. Great food, great drink, great music, all for a great cause. Go get those tickets at amaritime.org

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Details & Design in Eastport! Next Saturday, Annapolis Party Boat!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

OK, now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And, of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

