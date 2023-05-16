Daily News Brief | May 16, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Another murder in Anne Arundel County–the eighth. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will be the speaker at the Academy’s graduation. Be on the lookout for a notice if you are on a Medicaid program, it is no longer automatically renewing now that the COVID emergency is gone. Local private jet company Aerovanti is springing for ten suites at this weekend’s Preakness! It is ticket Tuesday and Rams Head On Stage has given me a bunch so good luck.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

You never realize how fortunate we are to live so close to BWI until you need to take someone to National Airport during rush hour. Well, at least it wasn’t Dulles! OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the eighth murder in the county this year! It happened at about 2:45 am on the 15th. Police were called to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn for a shooting. On arrival, they located 37-year-old David Bond suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene and police have no suspects. If anyone has a tip– 410-222-4700 is the anonymous tip line. And to put this in perspective, the eighth murder in the County last year happened on August 21st. So, sadly it would seem we are trending in the wrong direction.

Well, we finally know who will be speaking at the Naval Academy graduation on the 26th. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. And as a reminder the graduation and commissioning things get underway today with Sea Trials–watch for companies of mids periodically crossing the 450 bridge–they will close the bridge for safety. Then tomorrow at 8 am, the Herndon Climb. The bulk of the other events will kick into gear next Tuesday!

This is kind of a big deal if you are on Medicaid. During COVID, Federal law prevented states from dropping anyone so they put a push to enroll people. During the emergency, there was no re-enrollment or re-application. But that has ended now. To make sure you can still be considered, make sure your contact info is up to date because the health department will be sending out re-enrollment and re-evaluation forms to fill out–and you only have 45 days to complete them. Keep your eyes peeled for the notices.

A while back, we did a podcast with Aerovanti–the local private jet company. We also reported on a successful round of fundraising and branching out into yachting. Well, they are making a BIG splash in horseracing and according to the BBJ will have not one, but 10 suites at the Preakness this year. They say that it is a casual way to reach their customers and is not as stuffy as a board room. I guess the private air business must be doing well. The costs of the suites just for rental are $100,000 a piece.

And while we’re talking BBJ, they did a ranking of the most popular tourist destinations in the region and Anne Arundel County fared pretty well. #1 was Live Casino and Hotel with 21 million visitors last year. #14 was the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park with 100,000. #23 was the Chesapeake Art Center in Brooklyn Park with 38,000. #29 was Urban Pirates in Linthicum with 24,000, but they re a pirate ship in Baltimore but corporate offices here..not sure if I should count that or not. #35 was everyone’s favorite Maryland Hall with 11,000 which seems VERY light to me to be honest. And #43, the Hammond-Harwood House with 3,000.

As we begin to wrap it up, I have some more tickets from Rams Head On Stage for Ticket Tuesday, does The Lone Bellow on the 22nd or the Atomic Light Orchestra on the 27th excite you? The Atomic Light Orchestra is probably the best ELO tribute band, so if you are of a certain age and love ELO…Drop me an email or a DM on Twitter and you might score a pair of great seats! And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows!

