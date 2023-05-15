Daily News Brief | May 15, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A stabbing at a local hospital. Three teens steal a vehicle and send an officer to shock-trauma in the process. Cracker Barrell is coming to Annapolis and people are thrilled–or despondent. ArtFarm Studios in Annapolis is celebrating 9 years and I am not sure how that happened. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has released the schedule for this summer’s Tides & Tunes Concert Series. Leadership Anne Arundel is hosting a VERY interesting roundtable discussion. We had a fun Canines and Crosstreks on Friday. And, of course, some past, present, and future pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, May 15th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Despite a little rain on Saturday afternoon–what a spectacular weekend. The MRE’s 05K Bridge Run was a lot of fun and because we were late to the reservation game, had a wonderful Mother’s Day Lunch from Sofi’s Crepes and a table right on the B&A Trail. All in all a fantastic weekend and I hope everyone celebrated the moms in their lives! Alas, it is Monday and we do have some news, so let’s get into it, so shall we?

At about 6:30 am on Saturday, a couple was at BWMC just visiting (according to police) when they got into an argument. The man pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the woman. After the stabbing, the man did flee but was quickly apprehended and arrested. The wounds were not serious and the woman is expected to survive.

At 2:00 am on Friday morning, two Glen Burnie teens, 14 and 16, were seen trying to steal a car on Americana Circle in Glen Burnie. When police arrived, the officer got out of his patrol car to speak with three teens when they accelerated in the stolen car, pinning the office between the car and his patrol car. Other officers located the car and two of the three juveniles and arrested them. The officer was seriously injured and was flown to shock-trauma in Baltimore. Police are trying to locate the third teen and if anyone has any information, 410-222-4700.

There are two types of people in this world–those that love Cracker Barrel, and those that hate Cracker Barrel. If you are in the former category, here’s some good news. No longer will you need to cross the Bay Bridge to get your fix. Cracker Barrel will be coming to Restaurant Park at the Mall in the spot that was Fuddruckers. But, you may need to wait a bit, construction of the 9,100 square foot place is not expected to be complete until late 2024. Me, I enjoy, but rarely win, that stupid golf tee triangle game on the tables, and the rocking chairs are pretty cool.

They say that kids grow up so fast. I was shocked when Alison and Darrin sent me word of the upcoming open house at ArtFarm Studios to celebrate their ninth year! Unreal, it seems like yesterday they opened in that little store on West Street, and now they have the huge multi-discipline studio at West and Chinquapin–111 Chinquapin to be exact. Anyhow, Sunday, May 21, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Do go check it out because you will be surprised at the depth of all that goes on inside from two of the most creative people in town!

The schedule has been released and the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has a fantastic lineup for this year’s Tides & Tunes Concert Series. It kicks off on Thursday, June 15th, and every Thursday until August 17th. Up first is Timmie Metz and Tambo–sure to get your butt out of the chairs and get you dancing. Now all of these are held on the Eastport Campus and while they are technically free, they do ask for a suggested $10, $15, or $25,000 donation at the door. There is always a fun crowd, a great food truck, a signature drink, and plenty of other frosty cool beverages.

Another date for your calendar–June 1 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at the Busch Library on West Street. Leadership Anne Arundel is hosting a roundtable event–Opioid Crossroads–Moving Forward. It will be moderated by our Acting Health Officer and the panel will include Anne Colt Leitess, States Attorney. Jen Corbin, the Director of our Crisis Response Team, Jessie Dunleavy an author and drug reform advocate, Danny Watkins the Senior Director of Behavioral Health Operations at AAMC, and Nick Colvin from Luminis Health Pathways ad author of A Mother’s Man.” The event is free for Leadership Anne Arundel members but the public is welcome and the cost is only $25. There will not be any walk-ins so you need to register in advance at leadershipaa.org

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–with Bubba–a very cool Shih Tzu. Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Bubba, we have all the info on adopting him!

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Intrinsic Yacht Sales, and up this Saturday…drum roll, please. Details & Design!

